The Bijou Star Files: Did Bey & J LO ‘STEAL’ From Amerie?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 28, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

AMERIE ‘1 Thing’ Debate Rages On DID BEY & J LO ‘STEAL’ THE GO-GO SOUND???

Every so often, Amerie‘s hit single ‘1 Thing’ crops up online — and like clockwork, a fierce debate gets fired up … inevitably bringing Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez into the convo. Read More

UKRAINE CRISIS RACISM CLAIMS START TO EMERGE …Africans Can’t Flee???

As millions of people attempt to leave Ukraine and seek refuge in neighboring countries, a disturbing trend has surfaced … namely, Africans, allegedly, being discriminated against. Read More

KANYE WEST I’M NOT OFFICIAL WITH KIM LOOK-ALIKE… But Similarities Drew Me To Her

Kanye West certainly has a new muse in Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones, but the two don’t consider themselves a couple, at least not yet. Read More

RICK ROSS CUTS DOWN HIS OWN GIANT TREES …Saves Himself $10,000!!!

Rick Ross isn’t one to pay extra cash for something he can do himself — which is exactly why he became a lumberjack in his own backyard … saving a pretty penny in the process. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN I’m Enjoyin’ The High Life …IN MY NEW JET!!!

Kim Kardashian is flying high these days, being a billionaire and such, and she’s taken her massive wealth to a new level by plunking down more than $95 mil on a new private jet. Read More

KANYE WEST I Object, Your Honor!!! KIM CAN’T PROVE I WROTE THOSE SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS!!!

Ye could have a hard time proving his argument in court that he didn’t write the social posts attacking Kim and Pete. Check out his recent IG post in which he’s pictured holding a yellow pad touting that his account was NOT hacked. Read More

BILL MAHER Oh, You Don’t Understand The War …KIM’S UKRAINE, PETE’S NATO AND YE’S RUSSIA

The brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine is hard for some Americans to understand, so Bill Maher broke it down in terms a pop culture consumer can easily grasp. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT I WANT NEW TRIAL OR NOT GUILTY VERDICT… Jury Selection Issues!!!

Jussie Smollett wants a do-over in court, he’s asking for a new trial in Chicago and taking issue with the initial jury selection process — but he’d also willing to accept a not-guilty verdict. Read More

Big Sean Denies That Leaked Nude Image Is His

On Saturday Big Sean began to trend on Twitter, as it was alleged that his nudes were leaked and circulated around social media. However, he denies that the image was his. Read More

Rihanna Bares Baby Bump Alongside ASAP Rocky At Milan Fashion Week

Mama Rih popped out to Milan Fashion Week glowing and bumpin’. And like the few times we’ve seen her out since first announcing her new motherhood journey, Rihanna didn’t shy away from showing off her growing belly. Read More

Tyrese Says Girlfriend Zelie Timothy Is The Love Of His Life

When it comes to Tyrese and his girlfriend Zelie Timothy, the couple is not afraid to put their love front and center. Read More

Tory Lanez Continues To Respond To Viral Comments About His Court Case With Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez returned to Twitter on Thursday with more commentary on his ongoing assault and possession case. He responded directly to journalist Eileen Reslen’s fake news alert. Read More

Man Wins $10 Million New York Lottery for Second Time in Three Years

A Long Island man got unusually lucky after winning the lottery for the second time in three years. Read More

OnlyFans Accounts in Russia Removed Following Country’s Invasion of Ukraine

The OnlyFans accounts of content creators in Russia are being deleted or blocked in wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine last week… Read More

Gary Payton Says Shaq Would ‘Use the Bathroom’ in Bucket and Pour It on Rookies

Gary Payton and Shaquille O’Neal have plenty of history as teammates—from their time Los Angeles to their days in Miami—and The Glove is finally touching on some of their more… interesting memories together. Read More

Kanye West Is the Most Streamed Artist on Spotify Despite Not Releasing ‘Donda 2’ on Their Platform

Kanye West is dominating Spotify despite excluding the streaming service from his latest release. Read More

Trump Claims Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine ‘Would Never Have Happened’ if He Was Still President

Donald Trump has been predictably outspoken about the conflict in Ukraine, and was typically boastful at Saturday’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. During his speech, he claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “playing Biden like a drum” and insisted that there would be peace in Europe if he was still president, Read More

Thousands of African Students Stranded in Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Thousands of African students spread across Ukraine are trapped and fearing for their safety following Russia’s invasion of the embattled country. Read More

Elon Musk Activates SpaceX’s Internet Service in Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Elon Musk and SpaceX are lending support to Ukraine amid Russia’s assault on the embattled country. Read More

‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws May Be Linked to Rise in Gun Homicides

The so-called “stand your ground” laws may be doing more harm than good. Read More

Columbia University Psychiatry Head Suspended After Calling Black Model ‘Freak of Nature’

Columbia University has suspended its psychiatry department head after he referred to a Black fashion model as a “freak of nature” in a tweet. Read More

Kanye and Jamie Foxx Hop On Instagram Live: ‘Can’t Wait For Y’all to See the Next Step’

The second episode of Netflix’s Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy was highlighted by archive footage of Kanye West and Jamie Foxx recording their 2003 hit single, “Slow Jamz,” which appeared on both Ye’s 2004 debut The College Dropout and Twista’s Kamikaze album. Read More

50 Cent Salutes Usher for Playing ‘In Da Club’ During Son’s Birth

Earlier this week, Usher stopped by The Ellen Degeneres Show to chat about the birth of his son Sire. Read More

Monica Teases Lyrics From First Album Since 2015: “Y’all Keep Asking”

It’s been nearly 7 years since Monica shared her last full-length album in Code Red, and she’s now teasing what’s to come. Read More

Officers Find Nearly $3 Million of Meth in California Onion Shipment

In what’s being called an “unusual” level of detail in hiding narcotics, authorities have seized nearly $3 million worth of meth in a tractor-trailer onion shipment this past week. Read More

Here Are the Albums Included in Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Deal

Snoop Dogg’s takeover of Death Row Records is officially complete. Read More

Less Nike Leads to $950 Million Market Value Hit for Foot Locker

Foot Locker’s business reportedly took a massive hit today, in part because of an accelerated shift in business strategy by its largest sports and footwear partner, Nike. Read More

Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Are Reportedly Giving Their Marriage Another Shot

February is the month of love. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are reportedly giving their marriage a second chance. Read More

Barack Obama Remembers Trayvon Martin On 10th Anniversary of His Death: ‘Still Have a Long Way to Go’

Forever President Barack Obama is marking ten years since the tragic death of Trayvon Martin. Read More

Lala Anthony Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Carmelo Anthony Following Their Divorce

Lala Anthony says, “healing is an interesting thing” while discussing her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Carmelo Anthony. Read More

Friends Are Reportedly “Very Worried” About Wendy Williams, Claims She’s Missing Doctor Appointments

As it was announced earlier this week that “The Wendy Williams Show” would end after its 13th season, friends of the daytime talk show diva are reportedly “very worried” for her. Read More

Nick Cannon Praises Sex With Pregnant Women As “The Most Amazing Turn-On” [Video]

Given his tribe of newborns, it is no surprise that talk show and actor Nick Cannon thoroughly enjoys sex with pregnant women. Read More

Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks Being “Blackfamous” Despite Years Of Success

Despite being in entertainment for decades, Sheryl Lee Ralph spoke candidly about being a “Blackfamous” actress. Read More

Bow Wow Will End His Music Career By Releasing Final Album With Death Row Records

Bow Wow may be officially retiring from music with his final album being released by Death Row Records, where he started. Read More

Ex-Goldman Sachs Banker Tim Leissner Admits to Faking Divorce in Order to Marry Kimora Lee Simmons

Former Goldman Sachs banker, Tim Leissner, admitted to “fake” divorcing twice from two women to marry model and Baby Phat designer Kimora Lee Simmons. Read More

Kanye West Dominates Spotify As Most-Streamed Artist With ‘Donda 2’ And ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Releases [Photo + Video]

Kanye West is dominating Spotify despite excluding the streaming service from his latest release. Read More

14 Shot at Vegas Hookah Parlor; 1 Dead and 2 Critically Hurt [Video]

Gunfire rang out early Saturday (Feb. 26) morning at a Las Vegas hookah lounge.Read More

2022 NAACP Image Awards: See the Complete List of Televised Winners [Photos + Video]

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards crowned Jennifer Hudson with its top honor Entertainment of the Year during its telecast on Saturday evening. Read More

NYC to drop vaccine mandate, but Nets’ Kyrie Irving will remain a part-time player for now

New York Mayor Eric Adams announced plans Sunday to halt a citywide coronavirus vaccine mandate, but it remains unclear when unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will be able to make a full return to the court. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

