Man Who Smeared Feces In Woman’s Face In NYC Subway Arrested [VIDEO]

If you took a poll and asked the question ‘what is the worst thing a person could do to you’ the number one answer would probably be ‘someone spitting on you’ but after watching a video that went viral over the weekend, the number one answer would be ‘getting feces smeared in your face’ and disgustingly that is what happened to a woman that was sitting in a New York City Subway.

According to the surveillance video and post made by the New York Police Department a 43 year old woman was sitting on a bench inside of the E. 241 St subway station in the Bronx on February 21, 2022 when a male suspect approached the woman sitting on the bench then struck her in the face with a bag of human feces then he proceeded to mush it in dragging it over from her face to the top of her head then down the back before disappearing from the camera.

It is now being reported that NYC police have made an arrest. Allegedly 37 year old Frank Abrokwa from the Bronx is the man caught on video smearing feces in the woman’s face and has been charged with forcible touching, menacing, disorderly conduct and harassment. According to anther report it seems that Frank Abrokwa, has been arrested more than 20 times since 1999, including on February 5th, when he allegedly slugged a man in the face at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

According to prosecutors after Frank Abrokwa, arrest, tried to joke with cops, telling them, “S— happens, ha ha ha,” and “This is a sh—y situation. Ha ha ha,” , then during his arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court, Abrokwa started rushing the judge telling him, “I’m f—ing tired of it. I’m hungry. Why am I still here? They want to charge me with a hate crime,” .

Seems like ole boi has some anger issues.

Take a look at the video’s below

