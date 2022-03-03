Beyoncé’s Reaction to MaChella in “A Madea Homecoming”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Y’all can say what y’all want about Tyler Perry’s alter ego character Mabel ‘Madea’ Simmon, with all the criticizing and hating on him for playing the part but reality is folks freaked out when he threatened to kill Madea off but instead he gave us a family funeral, so we were ALL pumped and drunk in love, when were getting teased that Madea was coming back. Before the nay-sayers say that isn’t the case the proof is in the trending number one status of “A Madea Homecoming” on Netflix.

Congratulations are in order to Tyler Perry for brightening our seeing the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel that we have been living in since the beginning of 2020.

If you already watched “A Madea Homecoming” on Netflix all the way through to the end then you seen Madea’s reenactment to Beyonce’s ‘Homecoming’ documentary with her 2018 Coachella performance and Madea slayed it with her version ‘MaChella’. In a recent interview the question was asked of Tyler Perry about what Beyonce’ thought about it. Tyler Perry response was that Beyonce’ couldn’t stop laughing. Tyler Perry who claimed he had to smoke a blunt to prepare himself for the iconic performance said he filmed the scene first then sent it to Beyonce’ to get her permission to use it.

“Before anybody saw it, before Netflix saw it, I sent her (Beyonce’) a clip,” …“Is this OK? If not, it will never see the light of day. You say yes or no,” “Beyoncé laughed so hard,” “And here we are and there it is.”

Take a look at the video below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: