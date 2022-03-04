Laverne Cox Admits “Entanglement” Comment Made To Will & Jada Wasn’t Cool

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

We all make mistakes, but what shows good character is when you own your mistakes, apologize according then work on doing a better you and for ‘Orange Is The New Black’ actress Laverne Cox she totally gets the principle of owning mistakes and has done as such in a recent interview after making an ‘entanglement’ comment to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith on the red carpet during the SAG awards last weekend.

The what had happened was…

The ‘Inventing Anna’ star actress Laverne Cox was hosting the red carpet for the 2022 SAG Awards. While chatting it up with Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, Laverne said:

“Thank you for all the years of joy you’ve brought us, thank you, we can’t wait for more ‘Red Table Talk’ and more entanglements,”

Jada’s response to the awkward moment was “No more of those”

Social media erupted however actress Vivica A. Fox exploded saying the incident was tacky amongst other things:

“Will Smith and Jada are a powerful couple,” “…They are very well connected. Now, when you might be on the red carpet, their people are going to walk right past your a** quickly. Their people are going to be like, ‘We don’t do her.’”

Which brings us to the latest, Laverne Cox in an interview admits that the incident was a mistake/joke:

“That was the moment that many of you thought was tasteless and tacky and wrong time, wrong place,” “I’ve been thinking about it, I’m like, ‘Okay, let’s—no one is above critique.’ I like to hold myself accountable, this is part of my process as a human being. When I’m wrong, I try to promptly admit it.” “My intent was not to mock or make fun of, but obviously, I understand there’s a difference between intent and impact.” “I did not apologize, this is not an apology. If the Smiths need an apology from me, I’ll find out privately and I’ll do that privately.” “My intent was not to mock or make fun of, but obviously, I understand there’s a difference between intent and impact.” “I did not apologize, this is not an apology. If the Smiths need an apology from me, I’ll find out privately and I’ll do that privately.”

Take a look at the video below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: