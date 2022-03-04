The Bijou Star Files: Still No Accountability In The Breonna Taylor Case

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 4, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

BREONNA TAYLOR CASE EX-COP HANKISON FOUND NOT GUILTY

Brett Hankison — the former Louisville cop being prosecuted in connection with Breonna Taylor‘s death– was just acquitted on all the charges against him. Read More

MEGHAN MARKLE SUED SISTER CLAIMS LIES TO OPRAH, OTHERS… Her ‘Rags to Royalty’ Story is Total BS!!!

Meghan Markle didn’t have the crappy childhood she wants the public to believe, according to her half sister … who is now dragging Meghan to court, suing over that famous Oprah Winfrey interview. Read more

PETE DAVIDSON REAL LIFE SPACE CADET!!!In Talks with Bezos for Blue Origin Flight

When people say Pete Davidson is a rising star, you can take that literally now — dude’s talking to Jeff Bezos about blasting off in a Blue Origin spacecraft! Read More

MACY GRAY I DON’T KNOW IF LBJ WAS LAUGHING AT ME… ‘I Heard He Wasn’t’

It’s been over a week since the NBA All-Star Game … but Macy Gray is STILL wondering if LeBron James was laughing at her anthem performance. Read More

JACQUELINE AVANT SHOOTER PLEADS GUILTY TO MURDER

The man who shot and killed Jacqueline Avant — wife of entertainment legend Clarence Avant — will go to prison for murdering her and will, most likely, spend the rest of his life there. Read More

Julia Fox Says She Lost 15 Pounds Dating Kanye West & Confirms Some Elements Of Their Relationship Were Real

Julia Fox and Kanye West’s relationship may have been over just as quickly as it started, but the mother-of-one wants you to know that she is the one responsible for calling it quits. Read More

K. Michelle Claps Back At Fans Who Criticized Her For Flashing The Crowd During A Recent Performance

Taking to Twitter, K. Michelle made it clear that she does what she wants on her stage and if anyone has an issue with it, it’s their problem and not hers. Read More

Saweetie Takes Home Billboard’s 2022 Game Changer Award!

If there’s one thing we know about Saweetie it’s that she’s always working, and it looks like her hard work and dedication have paid off! Read More

Deelishis Speaks On Her Finances Amid Raymond Santana’s Divorce Filing

Deelishis gave her followers an intimate look into the current state of her marriage at the top of March. Read More

Remy Ma Says “It’s Not Important” For Female Rappers To Write Their Own Lyrics But That She Writes Hers

Pushing your own pen has been a long-debated topic in the hip-hop industry, especially in the rap game. And artist Remy Ma recently gave her thoughts on the topic during a conversation with MC and podcast host Math Hoffa. Read More

Shonda Rhimes & Pat McGrath Are Among The Women Honored With Their Own Barbie Dolls In Celebration Of International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day takes place next week, and Barbie is doing its part to honor today’s trailblazers while also helping to inspire the youth. The company recently unveiled the new lineup of dolls that they have, which honor “global female entrepreneurs and role models.” Read More

Julia Fox Says She Felt Like She Was ‘Cast’ to Be Kanye’s Girlfriend: ‘It Really Did Feel Like a Movie’

Julia Fox is getting candid about her short-lived romance with Kanye West. Read More

Police Investigating After Car Owners in Atlanta Report That Thieves Drilled Holes in Their Tank to Steal Gas

WSB-TV reports several people in Atlanta have complained about suddenly discovering that they were completely out of gas, even after filling up their tank not too long ago. Read More

Peeps Will Offer New Customizable Marshmallow Chicks

As Easter approaches, a popular holiday candy made by Peeps is giving something new. Customers will be able to create their made-to-order marshmallow chicks through the company’s launch of MyPeeps. Read More

NFL and Players’ Union Agree to Suspend COVID-19 Protocol

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to suspend all league-wide COVID-19 protocols effective immediately, ending two years of a successful effort to play through the pandemic. Read More

Analyst Warns Americans Should Prepare For $5-a-Gallon Gas

Experts warn that Americans can expect increasing price hikes at the pump as oil costs continue to raise prices at gas stations across the nation due to Russia’s war with Ukraine. Read More

Study Shows Black and Brown Communities Suffered From Drug Overdose Deaths the Most During the Pandemic

A study says that Black and Brown communities in the United States have had the highest number of drug overdose death rates during the pandemic. Read More

More Bodies Believed to be 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Victims Have Been Found

Human remains discovered in the area where white residents slaughtered Black Oklahomans in the 1921 Tulsa race massacre may be the bodies of more victims. Read More

Jennifer Hudson’s Daytime TV Show Debuts This Fall

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson is headed to daytime TV this fall with the launch of her new talk show. Read More

Man Found in OnlyFans Model’s Attic Allegedly Hid There, Came Out at Night to Film Her Sleeping

A 20-year-old man has been accused of allegedly hiding in the attic of a woman he met on OnlyFans. Read More

Cynthia Bailey Says Friendship with Kenya Moore Is Not the Same [VIDEO]

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cynthia Bailey, 55, said the she and RHOA vet Kenya Moore, 51, aren’t as close as they once were. She revealed that things became rocky after the two ladies filmed “Ultimate Girls Trip“–a Bravo spin off of the Real Housewives franchise. Read More

Chris Brown’s Ex Housekeeper Is Suing For Up To $50 Million After She Claims His Dog Attacked Her

Chris Brown’s dog could possibly cost him a good chunk of money. Read More

ARETHA FRANKLIN GRANDDAUGHTER AGREES WITH ‘AI’ JUDGES… But Has No Plans To Return

Grace Franklin — 16-year-old granddaughter of Aretha Franklin — is opening up after not making it past the auditions on “American Idol” … a TV moment that’s shocked the country. Read More

Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant, no radiation released

The attack caused worldwide concern — and evoked memories of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, at Ukraine’s Chernobyl. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: