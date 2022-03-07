LeBron James Excluded In Best Scorer Conversation and It Pisses Him Off

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Over the weekend ‘Just A Kid from Akron’ Los Angeles Laker, LeBron James put The Lakers team on his back and dropped 56 points in a comeback win over the Golden State Warriors, beating the Warriors, 124-116, at home, a feat reminiscent of the most notable bounceback of his career in the 2016 NBA Finals. LeBron James 56 points was his highest-scoring game ever with the Lakers and tied for third-highest in his 19-year career. LeBron James according to the NBA All-Time Leader stats is third in scoring behind 1, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 38,387. 2, Karl Malone, 36,928. 3, and LBJ is in front of the number 4, the late great Kobe Bryant.

But the craziest part about that first paragraph, LeBron James is considered to be one of the best players in NBA history, however it pisses King James off that when there is talk of the greatest scores of all-time that his name is never mentioned.

In the latest episode of Uninterrupted’s The Shop series LeBron James spoke about his level of pisstivity when it comes to putting some respect on his scoring game.

“When they talk about the best scorers of all time, they never mention my name,” “It pisses me off.”

We all know that some of the greatest conversations and debates go down in the barbershop. For those of you that are not familiar with Uninterrupted’s The Shop that airs on HBO, its a show that LeBron James and his crew sit down in a barbershop to have conversations about a multitude of subjects with other celebrities much like what goes on in barbershops across the county.

Do you agree that LBJ name should be included in the best scorer conversation? Take a listen to the video below then give us your thoughts.

