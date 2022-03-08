Entertainment News
Ludacris Talks Karma’s World and Not Atlanta [Exclusive Interview]

The road from hip hop to mainstream, by way of the Dirty South, was paved by rapper Ludacris. He went from behind the mic, interviewing rappers, to becoming a Grammy Award winning Hip Hop slayer, with multi-platinum selling albums. Through the maturations of entertainment Ludacris added actor to his resume becoming a staple character in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.

Now the 44 year old father of four is slaying Netflix with a children’s series inspired by his own daughter, ‘Karma’s World’. Children have loved the show so much that Netflix is rolling out a second season, starting on March 10th.

Ludacris sat down to chop it up with Sam Sylk and Bijou Star of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK about how ‘Karma’s World’ transpired, how having children has changed his life and how his other daughters want to know when they are getting their own Netflix show. The ATL emcee also spilled the tea about Latto’s verse on Omeretta The Great’s new song ‘Sorry NOT Sorry’ aka ‘Not Atlanta’ (see official video below) that claims Ludacris, 21 Savage, The Migo’s and Ciara are not from the ATL.

Ludacris’ thoughts on the perceived shade of it all:

“Let her get her buzz on, if I spent most of my time at Magic City, then I’m saying I’m from Atlanta”

Take a listen to everything that Ludacris had to say in the interview below.

 

