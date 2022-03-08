First ‘Divorce’ Now Kanye West Writes ‘Dead’ Poem !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Many of history’s most celebrated creative geniuses were mentally ill, from renowned artists Vincent van Gogh and Frida Kahlo to literary giants Virginia Woolf and Edgar Allan Poe. Today, the fabled connection between genius and madness is no longer merely anecdotal. –Live Science

Although we hate to admit it Kanye West is a marketing ‘Jeen-yuhs’ now who he is marketing too and what exactly he is selling now days is a mystery. Kanye West Instagram page is a revolving door of what he calls ‘art’, most would say macabre posts that are there one minute deleted the next. Last week Ye, Kanye West for all intents and purposes, creeped some fans out with his ‘Eazy’ music video that showed his claymation self kidnapping and burying alive Pete Davidson of SNL, who happens to be his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian’s new boo, followed up with a lesson on what’s art, opposed to a proxy for harm, before posting a poem titled ‘Divorce’.

“Divorce feels like full blown Covid. Divorce feels like your doctor don’t know shit,” “Divorce feels like you’re walking on glass. Divorce feels like you’re running through a glass wall. Divorce feels like you’re being bullied in a class hall. Divorce feels like you’re getting beat up in the mall.” – Kanye West

Today’s poetry reading coming from the book of Yeezy via Instagram we have Kanye West latest creation, With out further ado I present to you my latest creation it is called DEAD

“No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD” “I found out one day at the newsstand in pergatory [sic] there was a front page article of my murderers [sic] story,” “I was so surprised at what it said / This info is for the living / And surprise… You’re DEAD.”

After I read Kanye West’s ‘Dead’ my response was “I’m dead”…mic drop

Take a look at the poet Kanye West’s post below.

