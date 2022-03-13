The Top 10 School Districts in Ohio

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Most parents want their kids to go to the best school in the area. But what constitues a good school? Stacker has released a list of the top 10 schools in Ohio based on data from Niche. Niche has ranked schools in Ohio based on a variety of info including SAT/ACT schools, proficiency test, staff salaries, extracurricular actives and more.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! #10 Orange City School District (Cleveland) 4 Schools with a total of 2,049 students

92% graduation rate #9 Mason City School District (Mason) 5 schools with a total of 10,445 students

95% graduation rate #8. Rocky River City School District (Rocky River) 5 schools with a total of 2,723 students

95% graduation rate #7. Beachwood City School District (Beachwood) 5 schools with a total of 1,682 students

95% graduation rate RELATED STORY: Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns? #6. Hudson City School District (Hudson) 6 schools with a total of 4,649 students

92% graduation rate #5. Ottawa Hills Local School District (Toledo) 2 schools with a total of 1,017 students

95% graduation rate #4. Sycamore Community School District (Blue Ash) 7 schools with a total of 5,567 students

95% graduation rate #3. Dublin City Schools (Dublin) 19 schools with a total of 16,624 students

93% graduation rate #2. Solon City School District (Solon) 7 schools with a total of 4,643 students

96% graduation rate #1. Indian Hill Exempted Village School District (Cincinnati) 4 schools with a total of 2,140 students

92% graduation rate Famous Ohioans 33 photos Launch gallery Famous Ohioans 1. Joe Burrow Source:Getty 1 of 33 2. Simone Biles Source:Getty 2 of 33 3. Regina King Source:WENN 3 of 33 4. Halle Berry Source:Getty 4 of 33 5. Gary Owen Source:Station Provided/Boom 5 of 33 6. Sarah Jessica Parker 6 of 33 7. Katt Williams Source:Getty 7 of 33 8. Luke Perry Source:WENN 8 of 33 9. Terrence Howard Source:Getty 9 of 33 10. Portrait Of Ruby Dee Source:Getty 10 of 33 11. Avant Source:Radio One Digital 11 of 33 12. Logan Paul Source:Getty 12 of 33 13. Jake Paul Source:Getty 13 of 33 14. Eddie Levert Source:Getty 14 of 33 15. Lebron James Source:Getty 15 of 33 16. Anita Baker 16 of 33 17. Hal williams Source:Getty 17 of 33 18. Steven Spielberg 18 of 33 19. Gerald Levert Source:Getty 19 of 33 20. John Legend 20 of 33 21. Katie Holmes 21 of 33 22. Dave Chappelle 22 of 33 23. Kid Cudi 23 of 33 24. Drew Carey 24 of 33 25. Nancy Wilson 25 of 33 26. Neil Armstrong 26 of 33 27. Phillip Michael Thomas 27 of 33 28. Thomas Edison 28 of 33 29. Kym Whitley 29 of 33 30. Steve Harvey 30 of 33 31. Arsenio Hall Source:CLIENT IMAGING 31 of 33 32. Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow Source:Getty 32 of 33 33. Bootsy Collins Source:Getty 33 of 33 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Ohioans Famous Ohioans

The Latest:

The Top 10 School Districts in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com