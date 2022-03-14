Jussie Smollett Placed In Jail Psych Ward Now His Brother Is Furious

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

I don’t think anyone was surprised when Empire actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty for faking a racial/homophobic attack on the streets of Chicago. I don’t even think anyone was surprised at the hefty fine that was placed on Jussie, when the judge ordered him to pay restitution of more than $120,000 and a $25,000 fine for making false reports to police What I think that had most people scratching their heads was when the judge imposed a 5 month jail sentence that he followed up with saying that it was going to start right here, right now, which cued up theatrics by Jussie Smollett yelling:

“Your honor, I respect you and I respect the jury, but I did not do this,” “And I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that.”

From there Jussie Smollett was led from the courtroom with his fight the power fist raised in the air.

Most agreed that the fallen Empire actor should have been punished but not with jail time that was a little bit much, just like Jussie going off in the court room was a bit much. Or was it? The official statement was that Jussie Smollett was going to be processed, tested for COVID and all the other what not’s of going into jail, however, did Jussie Smollett’s theatrics get him thrown in the jail psych ward or was there something too Jussie Smollett’s theatrics? Jussie Smollett’s brother, Jocqui Smollett is furious about his brothers current incarceration location and has posted an Instagram video to make people aware of what’s going down.

“So Jussie is currently in a psych ward at the Cook County Jail. What’s very concerning is that there was a note attached to his paperwork today saying that he’s at risk of self-harm.” … “I want to make it clear that he is in no way, shape, or form at risk of self-harm. He wants to let folks know that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that… has been put up against him.”

Cook County Jail claims that Jussie Smollett is in the Psych Ward because that is where they house high profile inmates?

Hmmm, I wonder was R. Kelly placed in a psych ward when another inmate attacked him in jail?? Just curious.

