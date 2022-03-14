Entertainment News
Congratulations Patrick Mahomes Marries HS Sweet Heart Brittany Matthews

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes may play for the enemy and Browns fans may wish that we could end up with him playing with in a brown and orange uniform however that is a fantasy however Patrick Mahomes did take to his Instagram to share that his fantasy has come true as he has married his long time girlfriend/high school sweet heart Brittany Matthews.

CONGRATULATIONS are in order !!

The longtime couple, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mathews made it official on Saturday in Maui, Hawaii, saying “I do” with Patrick Mahomes brother, Jackson Mahomes, by his side as Best Man after the Super Bowl winning quarterback proposed at Arrowhead Stadium with an intricate display that included hundreds of white roses.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittant Mathews have been dating since the 10th grade in high school and gave birth to their first child together, daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes in 2021.

It’s always a blessing to see people find each other in high school then spend the rest of their lives together…Amen.

Take a look at Mr. and Mrs. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes wedding photos below.

Patrick Mahomes Married

