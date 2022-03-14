LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The longtime beat writer covering the Houston Texans for the Houston Chronicle joined Kyle Bailey on Monday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he discussed who is in play to trade for Deshaun Watson, and what the price will likely be.

John started with the Deshaun Watson situation as he said despite not being indicted by a Grand Jury he still has a multitude of Civil Suits that he has to go through and he will likely receive a suspension from Roger Goodell and the NFL to start the 2022 season but despite all of that he thinks that Deshaun Watson will return to form as one of the top QB’s in the league and he has stayed in shape throughout all of this waiting to be traded so he can be ready to go.

When it came to the favorites to land the Pro-Bowl Quarterback John said he believes it will be between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers as Carolina has leverage when it comes to the higher pick in this draft (6th overall) along with young defensive talent that could be traded in a deal, but John thinks the Texans are concerned with the lack of day 2 picks in this draft as he said the Saints have a couple of picks in the top 100 in this class along with the other two 1st round picks the Texans have wanted in this deal for some time, and John thinks another edge is that Deshaun wouldn’t be too far away from home as he thinks Carolina makes so much sense for Deshaun.

Kyle then asked if a potential trade package for Deshaun could include LT Laremy Tunsil for the Panthers as John said it would likely have to be in a separate deal because there are different teams that are in need of a Left Tackle and if they trade him, they need 4 new starters on the O-Line.

John McClain: It’s Likely Between The Saints & Panthers To Land Watson was originally published on wfnz.com

