New Music: Keyshia Cole featuring Antonio Brown !?? [VIDEO]

What happens when you put a Grammy Nominated R&B singer together with an ex-NFL player that left the league in viral fashion? New music!?

According to a social media post on ex-NFL player Antonio Brown, who walked of the field in the middle of a football game when his team was in the hunt to go to the Super Bowl, in a video of him stripping off his uniform that went viral, he is teaming up with 40 year old, mother of two, R&B singer/Reality Television star, Keyshia Cole to drop new music. Antonio Brown included in his post a taste of the joint venture that samples Eugene Wilde’s old school smash hit, ‘Gotta Get You Home Tonight,’.

If you thought it was just a publicity stunt, think again because Keyshia Cole herself followed it up with a confirmation post of her own.

“Yeah. It was a vibe for sure. Bye Miami, you don’t owe me anything.”

Interesting tag team.

Take a look and listen to the video below, and tells us what you think.

