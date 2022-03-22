Rapper Pusha T Drops A Mickey D’s Diss Track For Arby’s !? [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

So the fact that Pusha T dropped a diss track recently doesn’t really shock fans however it who he dissed and why that has got people trippin.

In the world of Hip Hop the diss track is part of the competitive cultures fabric. What for the most part started off as harmless has led to the deaths of Hip Hop greats Biggie Smalls and Tupac but for the most part if an artist wants to make waves they drop a diss track, if the want to make a point they make a diss track.

Rapper Pusha T just dropped a diss track that will change the landscape of a basic fast food jingle.

Hold the pickles, hold the lettuce. Special orders, don’t upset us. All we ask is that you let us serve it your way. Have it your way.

Pusha T did his way in his new diss track not for wax, but for an Arby’s jingle, took shots at McDonalds dissing Mickey D’s square fish sandwich to promote Arby’s spicy fish sandwich.

“I’m the reason the whole world love it, now I gotta crush it. Filet-O-Fish is sh*t and you should be disgusted,” “A little cube of fish from a clown is basic,”

WOW!! Too funny!!

Take a look at Pusha T’s Arby’s Spicy Fish Sandwich McDonald’s diss track below.

