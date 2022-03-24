- CLE
Home- CLE

Another Grand Jury is Considering a Case Against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Yesterday in Texas another grand jury convened to review evidence against new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Watson’s lawyer this is not a new case, and the accuser is one of the women in the civil suits against Watson.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

VIA | FOX 8

HOUSTON, TEXAS (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a second grand jury in another Texas county has convened to hear evidence against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The grand jury met Wednesday to hear evidence in the case.

Related Stories

The district attorney in that county declined to confirm the information. He did say more information will be released later today.

Finish this story [here].

The Latest:

Another Grand Jury is Considering a Case Against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Uninterrupted Canada Launch

Drake Promise $1 Mill to LeBron’s ‘I Promise…

 8 mins ago
03.24.22
Morris Chestnut Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

CONGRATULATIONS: Morris Chestnut Receives a Star On Hollywood…

 16 mins ago
03.24.22
Senate Holds Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings For Ketanji Brown Jackson

Senator Lindsey Graham Asks Ketanji Brown Jackson “How…

 24 hours ago
03.23.22
Freddie Gray Protestors

Lawsuit Accuses Co-Officers Of Talking About Killing BLM…

 24 hours ago
03.23.22
Exclusives
Close