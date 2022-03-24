Another Grand Jury is Considering a Case Against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Yesterday in Texas another grand jury convened to review evidence against new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Watson’s lawyer this is not a new case, and the accuser is one of the women in the civil suits against Watson.

VIA | FOX 8

HOUSTON, TEXAS (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a second grand jury in another Texas county has convened to hear evidence against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The grand jury met Wednesday to hear evidence in the case.

The district attorney in that county declined to confirm the information. He did say more information will be released later today.

Finish this story [here].

