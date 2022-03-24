Yesterday in Texas another grand jury convened to review evidence against new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Watson’s lawyer this is not a new case, and the accuser is one of the women in the civil suits against Watson.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
VIA | FOX 8
HOUSTON, TEXAS (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a second grand jury in another Texas county has convened to hear evidence against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The grand jury met Wednesday to hear evidence in the case.
The district attorney in that county declined to confirm the information. He did say more information will be released later today.
Finish this story [here].
The Latest:
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!
- Prayers: WZAK Radio Legend Lynn Tolliver Jr. Has Passed
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Hot Spot: The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Revealed! Marlo Hampton Gets A Peach! [WATCH]
- Drake Promise $1 Mill to LeBron’s ‘I Promise School’ [VIDEO]
- CONGRATULATIONS: Morris Chestnut Receives a Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
- The Bijou Star Files: Browns QB Deshaun Watson More Money More Problems
- Another Grand Jury is Considering a Case Against Browns QB Deshaun Watson
- Beat the Buzzer and Win Cash from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Drip For Sale: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Selling Her Yeezy Kicks
- Howard University Faculty Strike Called Off, Agreement Reached
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Put Yourself First | Episode 60”
- Mike Houston: I Like The Direction Of Our Program Right Now
- Gary’s Tea: Kanye West May Be Seeking Full Custody Of The Kids! [WATCH]