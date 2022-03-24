Entertainment News
Cory Booker Preached A Word That Brought Ketanji Brown Jackson To Tears

Senate Holds Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings For Ketanji Brown Jackson

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has been getting raked over the coals by senators for the past few days in an inquiry that has looked like more of an interrogation and borderline disrespected but she never came out of her hook up, she has been staying the path keeping it 100% professional.  Although President Joe Biden nominated her for the Supreme Court it just hasn’t been looking like judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has had a friend in the house.  Then came Senator Cory Booker who preached a word of encouragement to Katanji Brown Jackson that brought her to tears.

Democratic New Jersey Senator Cory Booker Wednesday brought the heat with an impassioned speech, preaching to the plight of Black Americans.

“It’s hard for me not to look at you and not see my mom. Not to see my cousins, one of them who had to come here and sit behind you. She had to have your back. I see my ancestors and yours,”  “But don’t worry, my sister. Don’t worry. God has got you. And how do I know that? You’re here, and I know what it’s taken for you to sit in that seat.”  “You have earned this spot,”

Take a listen to Cory Booker set the Senate floor on fire that had Katanji Brown Jackson putting the flames out with her tears in the video below.

