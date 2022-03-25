Ice T Robbed By 9 in New Jersey !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Young folks may not realize that 64 year old actor, Tracy Marrow that plays the role of Sergeant Fin Tutuola on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, was rap legend Ice-T who was also the co-founder of the heavy metal band Body Count. Ice-T also played small parts in the movies Breakin‘ and its sequels, Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo and Rappin‘, during the 1980s, before landing a lead role on the cult classic movie, New Jack City. So when Ice-T took to social media to say he got robbed at a gas station in New Jersey, the culture stopped scrolling and started yelling ‘regulators mount up!!’

April 1st came early!!

For those that are rolling around Jersey looking to get Ice-T’s back, you didn’t read his social media post slowly, all they way.

The SVU star, Ice T, wrote a post on Twitter that said:

“I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night,” “After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down…My money is gone..the police asked me if I knew who did it..I said yes..it was pump number 9.”

People that read too fast, need glasses or hit the hookah too hard read that Ice T was robbed by nine and with gas prices being over $4 a gallon folks of Twitter started responding that they were about to roll down on whoever jacked the New Jack City star.

Long story short Ice T is fine but he is getting jacked at the pump just like the rest of us.

Take a look at Ice T’s post below.

