The Bijou Star Files: Cypress Hill, BeBe & CeCe Winans Got Next

2 gospel Duos Will Face off in Verzuz Battle on Easter; fans react
On March 23, the upcoming schedule for Verzuz was released, and there will be a gospel-filled battle on Easter Sunday. Gospel siblings Mary Mary and BeBe and CeCe Winans will go head-to-head on April 17. Read More
‘Verzuz’ Reveals Schedule for Spring-Summer 2022, Including First-Ever Label Matchup and Cypress Hill vs. Onyx
Verzuz is gearing up for more battles between artists—and, for the very first time, a label matchup. Read More
Ice T Jokes About Being Robbed At A New Jersey Gas Station
Ice T knows he plays entirely too much! The rapper turned actor had fans shaking in their boots after he posted that he was robbed at a gas station in New Jersey on Thursday. Read More
CLARENCE THOMAS Justice’s Wife Repeatedly Texted Trump Chief Of Staff STOP THE STEAL!!!
The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was smack in the middle of Donald Trump‘s bogus ‘Stop the Steal’ campaign, and she was involved at the highest levels. Read More
VANESSA BRYANT RECONCILES NIKE PARTNERSHIP Announces Kobe & Gigi Shoes
Kobe‘s widow just announced the Bryant family’s longtime partnership with Nike has been renewed … Read More
BRANDY NORWOOD EX-HOUSEKEEPER SUES …You Still Owe Me!!!
A rep for Brandy says, “We disagree and will have further comments after we speak with our lawyers.” Read More
DENVER BRONCOS MILE HIGH STADIUM CATCHES FIRE… Massive Smoke Clouds
Empower Field at Mile High Stadium — the home of the Denver Broncos — caught on fire on Thursday … and images from the scene are alarming. Read More
TYREEK HILL MORE LIKE TY-LEAK HILL!!!… Bathroom Emergency Pauses Dolphins Intro
Tyreek Hill was super pissy before facing the media in Miami for the first time … but it had nothing to do with his mood — the guy just had to drain the snake!! Read More
JEFFREY EPSTEIN Private Islands Up For Sale BUYERS BEWARE — BAD JUJU???
Jeffrey Epstein‘s private islands are up for sale for $125 million … but is the land’s dark past worth the price of paradise? Read More
Cardi B’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Becomes First Album In History To Have Every Song Certified Platinum Or Higher
It was just announced that Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy is the first album in history to have every song listed be RIAA certified as platinum or higher, Read More
The Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Files Legal Documents Objecting To The Current Guardianship Agreement
According to reports the mother of his 13-year-old daughter, Tanisha Foster, is objecting to the current guardianship agreement set in place, with Nipsey’s brother Sam Asghedom and other family members having custody. Read More
Tasha K Files Appeal After Being Ordered To Pay Cardi B Nearly $4 Million In Defamation Case
While Tasha K was ordered to pay Cardi B nearly $4 million after the rapper won the defamation lawsuit, the YouTuber has filed an appeal. Read More
Quavo Says The Grammys Doesn’t Matter & He’s Down To Do J. Prince’s Concert Instead
With the Grammys right around the corner, Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince called on artists such as Drake, Nicki Minaj and Kanye West to come together and boycott the upcoming award show. He also suggested that they put on their own concert at the same time as the Grammys. Now Quavo is sharing his thoughts about the matter. Read More
Several States Suspend Gas Taxes To Offer Relief To Residents
As gas prices continue to rise due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, folks are struggling to pay for gas. With communities of color, rural households, and low-income families being affected the most, some states are trying to help residents be able to afford to purchase gasoline. Read More
Tammy Rivera Says She & Waka Flocka Are Still Filming Their Reality Show Despite Their Separation
Although Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera are separated that doesn’t mean the flow within their family dynamic changes, and it doesn’t mean the end of their hit reality show. Read More
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell Says He Will Vote Against Ketanji Brown Jackson
As the fourth day of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s hearing for nomination to the Supreme Court wrapped, Mitch McConnell stated he would vote against President Biden’s nominee. Read More
President Biden Reveals The United States Will Welcome 100K Ukrainians Seeking Refuge From Russian Attacks
The United States is gearing up to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian citizens and others seeking to escape recent Russian attacks. A senior administration official announced the plan on Thursday. Read More
Pepsi Connects With IHOP on Maple Syrup-Flavored Soda
After delivering unique flavors like Salty Watermelon, Ice Cucumber, and Mojito, beverage giant Pepsi announced it had joined forces with IHOP on a Maple Syrup Cola. Read More
Trump Sues Hillary Clinton Over Russia Collusion Claims
Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against his former presidential opponent Hillary Clinton. Read More
A Megan Thee Stallion Docuseries Is in the Works
Megan Thee Stallion is getting her own docuseries. Read More
Jay-Z’s Oscars Afterparty Will Be Picketed Amid Chateau Marmont Boycott Over Employee Treatment
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s famed Oscars afterparty is once again set to take place at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Read More
Beyond Meat and PepsiCo Come Together To Launch Meatless Jerky As Part Of Joint Partnership
Beyond Meat and PepsiCo are about to launch their first collaborative product, meatless jerky. Read More
Riders In New York Will Be Able To Book Taxis Through Uber’s App By This Spring
Taxis are about to be available for service in New York through Uber after the company reached an agreement with two taxi cab apps. Read More
The Omicron BA.2 Subvariant Will Soon Dominate In The U.S.
Experts say the latest subvariant Omicron BA.2 will soon dominate in the U.S., but White House chief medical advisor Dr. Fauci says he doesn’t expect another surge like what the country experienced earlier this year. Read More
Inspector General Reveals 41 Sheriff Deputies Who Allegedly Belong To Gang-like Groups
The Inspector General for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has identified more than 40 deputies who are allegedly members of gang-like groups that operate out of two sheriff’s stations. Read More
BOB SAGET COMEDY STORE MEMORIAL COMING TO NETFLIX …With Rock, Carrey & Mayer
Bob Saget‘s fans will finally be able to see the touching, and sometimes hilarious, tribute his close friends put together for him — and the list of celebs who memorialized him is seriously impressive. Read More
