The Bijou Star Files: Cypress Hill, BeBe & CeCe Winans Got Next

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 25, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

2 gospel Duos Will Face off in Verzuz Battle on Easter; fans react

On March 23, the upcoming schedule for Verzuz was released, and there will be a gospel-filled battle on Easter Sunday. Gospel siblings Mary Mary and BeBe and CeCe Winans will go head-to-head on April 17. Read More

‘Verzuz’ Reveals Schedule for Spring-Summer 2022, Including First-Ever Label Matchup and Cypress Hill vs. Onyx

Verzuz is gearing up for more battles between artists—and, for the very first time, a label matchup. Read More

Ice T Jokes About Being Robbed At A New Jersey Gas Station

Ice T knows he plays entirely too much! The rapper turned actor had fans shaking in their boots after he posted that he was robbed at a gas station in New Jersey on Thursday. Read More

CLARENCE THOMAS Justice’s Wife Repeatedly Texted Trump Chief Of Staff STOP THE STEAL!!!

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was smack in the middle of Donald Trump‘s bogus ‘Stop the Steal’ campaign, and she was involved at the highest levels. Read More

VANESSA BRYANT RECONCILES NIKE PARTNERSHIP Announces Kobe & Gigi Shoes

Kobe‘s widow just announced the Bryant family’s longtime partnership with Nike has been renewed … Read More

BRANDY NORWOOD EX-HOUSEKEEPER SUES …You Still Owe Me!!!

A rep for Brandy says, “We disagree and will have further comments after we speak with our lawyers.” Read More

DENVER BRONCOS MILE HIGH STADIUM CATCHES FIRE… Massive Smoke Clouds

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium — the home of the Denver Broncos — caught on fire on Thursday … and images from the scene are alarming. Read More

TYREEK HILL MORE LIKE TY-LEAK HILL!!!… Bathroom Emergency Pauses Dolphins Intro

Tyreek Hill was super pissy before facing the media in Miami for the first time … but it had nothing to do with his mood — the guy just had to drain the snake!! Read More

JEFFREY EPSTEIN Private Islands Up For Sale BUYERS BEWARE — BAD JUJU???

Jeffrey Epstein‘s private islands are up for sale for $125 million … but is the land’s dark past worth the price of paradise? Read More

Cardi B’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Becomes First Album In History To Have Every Song Certified Platinum Or Higher

It was just announced that Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy is the first album in history to have every song listed be RIAA certified as platinum or higher, Read More

The Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Files Legal Documents Objecting To The Current Guardianship Agreement

According to reports the mother of his 13-year-old daughter, Tanisha Foster, is objecting to the current guardianship agreement set in place, with Nipsey’s brother Sam Asghedom and other family members having custody. Read More

Tasha K Files Appeal After Being Ordered To Pay Cardi B Nearly $4 Million In Defamation Case

While Tasha K was ordered to pay Cardi B nearly $4 million after the rapper won the defamation lawsuit, the YouTuber has filed an appeal. Read More

Quavo Says The Grammys Doesn’t Matter & He’s Down To Do J. Prince’s Concert Instead

With the Grammys right around the corner, Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince called on artists such as Drake, Nicki Minaj and Kanye West to come together and boycott the upcoming award show. He also suggested that they put on their own concert at the same time as the Grammys. Now Quavo is sharing his thoughts about the matter. Read More

Several States Suspend Gas Taxes To Offer Relief To Residents

As gas prices continue to rise due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, folks are struggling to pay for gas. With communities of color, rural households, and low-income families being affected the most, some states are trying to help residents be able to afford to purchase gasoline. Read More

Tammy Rivera Says She & Waka Flocka Are Still Filming Their Reality Show Despite Their Separation

Although Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera are separated that doesn’t mean the flow within their family dynamic changes, and it doesn’t mean the end of their hit reality show. Read More

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell Says He Will Vote Against Ketanji Brown Jackson

As the fourth day of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s hearing for nomination to the Supreme Court wrapped, Mitch McConnell stated he would vote against President Biden’s nominee. Read More

President Biden Reveals The United States Will Welcome 100K Ukrainians Seeking Refuge From Russian Attacks

The United States is gearing up to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian citizens and others seeking to escape recent Russian attacks. A senior administration official announced the plan on Thursday. Read More

Pepsi Connects With IHOP on Maple Syrup-Flavored Soda

After delivering unique flavors like Salty Watermelon, Ice Cucumber, and Mojito, beverage giant Pepsi announced it had joined forces with IHOP on a Maple Syrup Cola. Read More

Trump Sues Hillary Clinton Over Russia Collusion Claims

Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against his former presidential opponent Hillary Clinton. Read More

A Megan Thee Stallion Docuseries Is in the Works

Megan Thee Stallion is getting her own docuseries. Read More

Jay-Z’s Oscars Afterparty Will Be Picketed Amid Chateau Marmont Boycott Over Employee Treatment

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s famed Oscars afterparty is once again set to take place at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Read More

Beyond Meat and PepsiCo Come Together To Launch Meatless Jerky As Part Of Joint Partnership

Beyond Meat and PepsiCo are about to launch their first collaborative product, meatless jerky. Read More

Riders In New York Will Be Able To Book Taxis Through Uber’s App By This Spring

Taxis are about to be available for service in New York through Uber after the company reached an agreement with two taxi cab apps. Read More

The Omicron BA.2 Subvariant Will Soon Dominate In The U.S.

Experts say the latest subvariant Omicron BA.2 will soon dominate in the U.S., but White House chief medical advisor Dr. Fauci says he doesn’t expect another surge like what the country experienced earlier this year. Read More

Inspector General Reveals 41 Sheriff Deputies Who Allegedly Belong To Gang-like Groups

The Inspector General for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has identified more than 40 deputies who are allegedly members of gang-like groups that operate out of two sheriff’s stations. Read More

BOB SAGET COMEDY STORE MEMORIAL COMING TO NETFLIX …With Rock, Carrey & Mayer

Bob Saget‘s fans will finally be able to see the touching, and sometimes hilarious, tribute his close friends put together for him — and the list of celebs who memorialized him is seriously impressive. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

