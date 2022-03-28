Entertainment News
Samuel L. Jackson Receives Honorary Oscar Award [VIDEO]

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AMPAS-GOVERNORS-AWARDS-SHOW

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Last nights 2022 Oscar Awards did go left for a minute, with brotherly love going straight out the window when actor/comedian Chris Rock clowned Jada Pinkett Smith resulting in Will Smith coming way out of his Hollywood hook-up and slapping the s##t out of Chris Rock.  But the night wasn’t all New Jack City like, as a matter of fact it was Almost Christmas like when actor Denzel Washington presented his Hollywood brother Samuel L. Jackson with a Honorary Oscar Awards.

Would you believe…scratch that of course you can believe, that with the acting resume that 73 year old Samuel L. Jackson has he has NEVER received an Academy award??

The most-nominated Black actor in Oscar history, with only 2 awards to his 10 nominations, 67 year old, actor/director Denzel Washington made sure in his presentation duties that everyone heard and understood what exactly Samuel L. Jackson has done in Hollywood before asking stating “That’s what he’s been doing. I don’t know what y’all been doing.”

In a moment that was all about love, during Samuel L. Jackson’s acceptance speech had this to say:

“When I got this call last year, it was unexpected, but I guarantee you, this thing is gonna be cherished.”… “It’s been a real pleasure making indelible impressions on audiences”

Samuel L. Jackson has been in at least 164 films over his career that includes Pulp Fiction,  A Time To Kill, DJango Unchained, Goodfellas and 187, just to name a few.

Congratulations Samuel L. Jackson on a long over due recognition.

Take a look at the video below

