Toni Braxton Opens Up About Losing Her Sister Traci To Cancer [VIDEO]

God never gives us more than we can handle, and through his grace and mercy we will make it through, that doesn’t mean it will be easy, 54 year old Grammy Award winning singer Toni Braxton is a testament of that.

Toni Braxton, the eldest of the Braxton siblings, has had a ruff go of things since the 80’s when she started her career sing with her sisters. Then in the 90’s Toni Braxton got her huge break via LaFace Records however she had to make the hard decision of carrying on her career without her close nit sisters. Toni Braxton then went through financial hardships and a divorce before becoming an ambassador for autism after her son was diagnosed coupled with the fact that she has been battling her own heath issue when she was diagnosed with lupus. However Toni Braxton’s husky, sultry, elegant and sexy voice through hard work kept pushing. Then in 2011 Toni Braxton reluctantly landed on reality television giving us the opportunity to get to know the glue that helps Toni together, her sisters, on the Braxton Family Values. The blessed, good, bad an ugly of Toni Braxton and her sisters Traci, Towonda, Trina and Tamar played out in real time but at the end of the day it was real love.

Toni Braxton is so many things a singer, song writer, musician but more importantly a human being with a family that she loves dearly.

So what happens when the unthinkable happens, when Toni Braxton lost her sister Traci Braxton recently to Esophageal cancer in the midst of her Lifetime movie series The Fallen Angels Murder Club, dropping. How is Toni Braxton unbreaking her heart? Making a dedication to the fallen angel of her heart.

For the first time since posting on social media that her sister Traci Braxton had transitioned as the snow began to fall, Toni Braxton sat down to open up about her sister Traci’s passing.

“She had so much love. The hospice nurses were incredible. You never think that it’s going to happen to you and your family. So you have to remind yourself to enjoy the moments, be happy and it’s okay if you fuss and fight but just enjoy the moments and try to just smile and be happy. Be kind to one another. I’m okay today, so it’s okay.”

Take a look at Toni Braxton’s heartbreaking interview below.

