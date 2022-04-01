- CLE
Home- CLE

Teens Carjack and Kidnap Woman at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Back on Halloween, two 14-year-old teenagers were caught on video carjacking and attempting to kidnap a woman at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Full details are below.

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

WZAK Z1079 Mobile App 2020

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

VIA | FOX 8

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a woman carjacked and kidnapped at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Police identified two suspects, just 14 years old, but we’ve found one has stayed on the streets. Kid criminals terrorized a woman, but she’s only getting some justice.

The carjacking happened back on Halloween, but the video has just now been released to the I-Team. So, we did some digging to find out what happened to the suspects in juvenile court.

Finish this story at Fox 8 [here]

The Latest:

Carjack , kidnap

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Arrivals at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Has The Black Ball Started To Roll For…

 23 hours ago
03.31.22
'BET AWARDS' 14 - Show

Chris Rock’s Standing Ovation and Oscars Response in…

 24 hours ago
03.31.22
Celebrities Attend The Miami Heat Vs. The Philadelphia 76ers Game At The Wachovia Center

Will Smith’s Mom Say’s “That’s The First Time…

 2 days ago
03.30.22
In Real Life Comedy Tour - Atlanta, GA

OH SLAP: Comedian Kountry Wayne Special Guest On…

 2 days ago
03.30.22
Exclusives
Close