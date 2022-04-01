Teens Carjack and Kidnap Woman at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Back on Halloween, two 14-year-old teenagers were caught on video carjacking and attempting to kidnap a woman at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Full details are below.
VIA | FOX 8
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a woman carjacked and kidnapped at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Police identified two suspects, just 14 years old, but we’ve found one has stayed on the streets. Kid criminals terrorized a woman, but she’s only getting some justice.
The carjacking happened back on Halloween, but the video has just now been released to the I-Team. So, we did some digging to find out what happened to the suspects in juvenile court.
Finish this story at Fox 8 [here]
