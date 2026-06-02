A$AP Rocky Reveals What He And Rihanna Were Really Doing While She Was In Labor — And It Wasn't What You'd Expect

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A$AP Rocky has opened up about how he and Rihanna spent the moments before welcoming their three children.

In an exclusive interview with VIBE for its summer 2026 cover, the Don’t Be Dumb artist discussed his life as a rapper, fashionista, and father of three. The Harlem native, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, shared insight into the unexpected activity he and Rihanna, 38, did together before she gave birth to their two sons, Riot, 2, and RZA, 4, who recently celebrated a fun-filled birthday, and daughter Rocki, 8 months.

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“It was just so exciting because you just don’t know what to prepare for,” he told the outlet. “You don’t know what’s to come, so the second and third time was really similar to the first experience. We were laughing while she was in labor, literally laughing and cracking jokes and s–t.”