Mail Thief in Rocky River Leads Police on High Speed Chase

Mail thieves are modern-day pirates. There’s nothing worse than waiting on a letter, or a package, or anything that’s supposed to be delivered, just to find out that someone came by and swiped it up before you could get to it. These criminals are tough to catch, but every now and again they make a mistake and have to pay for it.

Authorities are still investing suspects who were alleged to steal from a mailbox on Hilliard BLVD. Fox 8 has the whole story.

VIA | FOX 8

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after men suspected of stealing mail led police on a high-speed pursuit Sunday night.

According to Rocky River Police Chief George Lichman, an on-duty police officer spotted two men in a black Dodge taking mail from the mailbox at the United States Post Office on Hilliard Boulevard.

“The officer initiated a traffic stop as the car entered I-90 east bound at Hilliard Boulevard,” the chief stated. “The Dodge did not stop and Rocky River Police officers pursued it until it became disabled on Lorain Rd. near West 94th Street.”

