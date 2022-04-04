The Bijou Star Files: Tony Rock Is NOT Happy And Laid Ground Rules [VIDEO]

CLOSE

TONY ROCK GOES IN HARD ON WILL AND JADA OVER SLAP

Chris Rock‘s brother, Tony Rock, went in hard over the slap, and not just on Will Smith, saying, “You gonna hit my motherf***ing brother because your bitch gave you a side-eye?”

The Shade Room got video of Tony on stage during his set. Read More

CHRIS ROCK POKER FACE AFTER WILL SMITH’S RESIGNATION

Chris Rock had another sold-out performance Friday night in Boston, and he left without a trace of emotion, and probably for good reason. Read More

GRAMMYS HOST TREVOR NOAH’S SUBTLE DIG AT WILL ‘Names Outta Our Mouths’

Questlove just mentioned the Oscars slap moment as well — he was presenting for Song of the Year, and as he started into his remarks … he warned everyone to stay 500 feet away. Read More

KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR LEBRON SHOULD BE EMBARRASSED …Prior Stances ‘Beneath Him’

LeBron James might soon pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scorer, but the dude still has a long way to go to be truly great as a role model … so say KAJ. Read More

HOT AIR BALLOON RIDE Turns Disastrous …AS GUY FILMS CRASH LANDING!!!

A hot air balloon ride turned into an utter nightmare and damn near a fatal experience for a group of folks who went down from the sky … and held on for dear life. Read More

CHANNING CROWDER RUSSELL WILSON’S A FREAKIN’ SQUARE …Ciara Left Future for Him?!?

Channing Crowder thinks there’s no way Ciara would leave a guy like Future to get with Russell Wilson — at least not without some money motives behind the move … yikes. Read More

PETRA ECCLESTONE Ex Begged Judge …DON’T LET HER CHANGE OUR KIDS’ LAST NAMES!!!

Petra Ecclestone has withdrawn her request to change her kid’s last name to hers and drop that of her ex-husband James Stunt … but not before some angry filings from Stunt. Read More

WILL SMITH FILMS REPORTEDLY PAUSED BY STUDIOS… In Wake of Oscars Slap

Will Smith tried cleaning up his Oscars moment, but it may not be enough for some studios who’ve got projects planned with him … as his career seems to be getting halted, for now. Read More

MO’NIQUE BURIES THE HATCHET WITH LEE DANIELS …Team Up for New Flick!!!

As the Will Smith–Chris Rock feud simmers down, so too has another long-standing beef in Hollywood — namely, the one between Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels … which is awesome. Read More

DENZEL WASHINGTON Explains ‘Devil’ Quote …AFTER WILL SMITH OSCARS SLAP

Denzel Washington says he immediately turned to God after the Chris Rock Oscars slap — which is, in part, why he invoked the wicked one when chatting with Will Smith. Read More

Music’s Biggest Stars Were Drippin’ On The Red Carpet At The 2022 GRAMMYS

Music’s biggest night may be about the awards, but when it comes to fashion, the 2022 GRAMMYS were full of the red carpet drip from celebs. Read More

Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting LaKevia Jackson Over Bowling Ball Dispute Arrested

A deadly shooting at a bowling alley rocked the Atlanta community in March when reports spread about how and why the incident occurred. Read More

Braxton Sisters Pen Sweet Social Media Messages In Celebration Of Traci Braxton’s 51st Birthday

The Braxton sisters took time to pen their talented sister sweet and simple notes on what would’ve been her 51st birthday. Read More

T-Pain Shares Email Used By Scammer To Collect $300 Fee For A Fake Music Contract With Him

With a pandemic and very little desire to work these days, word to Kim K, scammers are going above and beyond. T-Pain recently encountered one such scammer using his good name to make a buck and wish ’em luck. Read More

The House Passes The MORE Act To Federally Decriminalize Marijuana!

It’s lit! The House has officially passed the MORE act, which would legalize marijuana nationwide! Read More

Federal Jury Awards $14 Million to Demonstrators Injured in George Floyd Protests

A federal jury has awarded $14 million in damages to 12 Denver protesters. The jury found that Denver police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights. The protesters were hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during the 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Read More

Mother Of Teen Who Fell From Ride Denies Family Ties To Woman Claiming To Be His Cousin

It’s hardly been a week since the fatal fall of a 14-year-old teen at an amusement park in Orlando. As previously reported, Tyre Sampson was visiting ICON Park with a football club when the incident occured. And while his family awaits answers from an investigation by Florida officials, Tyre’s mother recently had to address claims by a woman who is portraying herself to the media as his cousin. Read More

The Weeknd Suggests He May ‘Pull a Ye,’ Legally Change His Name to Just Abel

The Weeknd teased that he might drop last name, Tesfaye, and legally change his full name to just Abel. Read More

Cardi B Deletes Twitter Account, Blasts Fans ‘Dragging My Kids’ Because She Didn’t Attend Grammys

Cardi B appears to have deleted her Twitter account shortly after tweeting that she would. Read More

6 People Dead, 12 Wounded After Multiple Shooters Open Fire in Downtown Sacramento

A shooting in Sacramento has left 6 people dead and at least 12 injured after people opened fire in a crowded area, Read More

President Zelensky Shares Grammy Speech, Says Musicians in Ukraine ‘Wear Body Armor Instead of Tuxedos’

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, made a surprise appearance at this year’s Grammy Awards. Read More

Here Are the 2022 Grammy Award Winners: Tyler, the Creator, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and More

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, complete with returning host Trevor Noah, brought the festivities to Las Vegas this time around. Read More

UK Reports Record-High COVID Rates With Nearly 5 Million Infected

The United Kingdom has reached an unsettling milestone. Read More

Meteorologist Interrupts Live Report to Call and Warn Kids About Tornado

Doug Kammerer isn’t just an award-winning reporter, he’s also a protective dad. Read More

Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Suggesting She Has Butt Implants

Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram on Saturday to call out critics who accused her of having butt implants in the comment section of her workout video. Read More

E-40 Launches New Ice Cream With Six Different Flavors As Part of Goon With the Spoon Food Brand

E-40 is taking over the food industry with his food brand Goon With the Spoon, and is now expanding to ice cream. Read More

Tatyana Ali Speaks Out On Will Smith And Chris Rock Altercation

While everybody is pretty divided when it comes to the Will Smith and Chris Rock altercation, Will’s former cast mate, Tatyana Ali, makes it clear who’s side she’s on. Read More

Mel Gibson’s Handler Stops Interview When He’s Asked About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock [Video]

Ok, some of us aren’t the only ones ready to move past the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident, including Mel Gibson’s handler. Read More

Kanye West Is Reportedly Going Away To “Get Help”

Kanye West may be finished with his social media antics and cyberbullying. Read More

