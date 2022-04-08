Tiger Woods Is Back !! [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Look at God!! On February 23, 2021, Tiger Woods, had what was said to be a career ending car accident after nearly loosing his right leg. Almost a year later Tiger Woods is back on the greens professionally and in the hunt for another green jacket from the masters and after yesterday the plan is very doable and possible.

Tiger Woods is back and making some serious noise at the Augusta National, playing his first event in 17 months. Tiger is not only likely to make the cut barring disaster Friday, he may well be in contention to win his sixth green jacket entering the weekend.

“I’m very lucky to have this opportunity to be able to play, and not only that, to play in the Masters and to have this type of reception,” –Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods tees off at 1:41 p.m. ET on Friday for the second round of The Masters at 1-under and inside the top 10 and four shots off the lead.

How did Tiger Woods feel after the first round on Thursday?

“Not easy,” “People have no idea how hard it’s been. My team does. They’ve worked with me every single day. I’ve said this before: We haven’t taken a day off since I got out of the bed after those three months.”

