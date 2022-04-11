Ex-Laker Star Spencer Haywood Self-Circumcision Did Happen [VIDEO]

CLOSE

We have heard of fellas giving themselves a shave and a hair cut but a circumcision!? Fellas take a deep breath and hold on to your Johnson.

Rumor had it, long before social media and reporting in real time that ex-NBA, 4-time All-Star and Los Angeles Laker Spencer Haywood had performed a self-circumcision on himself back in the day, well thanks to a new docu-series on ‘HBO’ titled “Winning Time” that brought up the infamous rumor, Spencer Haywood, is confirming the rumor along with an update on his hang time.

According to Spencer Haywood in a recent interview the story about his self-circumcision in 100% true and that he performed it with a razor when he was younger. Haywood say’s that he was from a small town in Mississippi where there wasn’t any doctors so he gave himself self the trim in which he said he did a pretty good job but he did go to a doctor later on in life to get his fade (so to speak) tightened up.

“We did it to the hogs so why not do it to the humans? It’s country!! It’s country-folk!!”

HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is the fast-break new drama series that goes back in time to chronicle the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties. HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” that’s a 10 part series airs on HBO on Sunday’s at 9pm on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

