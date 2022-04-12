The Bijou Star Files: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Slay Ebony Cover

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 12, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Embody Black Love on This Month’s ‘Ebony’ Cover [Video]

One of Hollywood’s hottest power couples at the moment is none other than Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert, whose beauty recently graced the cover of Ebony Magazine along with their two daughters – Junie and Rue. Read More

MIYA PONSETTO ‘SOHO KAREN’ COPS PLEA ON HATE CRIME… Avoiding Jail Time

Miya Ponsetto, aka “SoHo Karen”, is striking a plea deal that will keep her from spending any time behind bars after committing what the D.A. deemed a hate crime. Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS ‘I AM HAVING A BABY’ Post Leaves Fans Confused

Britney Spears may have revealed some exciting news, but her post has fans confused more than anything … wondering if she’s pregnant with a child or just a food baby. Read More

DJ KHALED WALK OF FAME CEREMONY IS STAR-STUDDED AFFAIR

DJ Khaled‘s celebrity friends showed up to support him as he got enshrined on the Hollywood Walk of Fame … including some of the biggest names in music. Read More

BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ DEAL FALLS THROUGH $55M Bel-Air Estate Won’t Be Home Sweet Home

It’s back to the mega-mansion drawing board for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez … we’ve learned they’ll no longer be moving into a $55 million estate in Bel-Air. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN RIPS SHIRT OFF AT STRIP CLUB… With Jamie Foxx

The strippers weren’t the only ones takin’ it off at a popular Miami strip club this weekend — Antonio Brown went topless too while he raged with Jamie Foxx! Read More

Nia Long Opens Up About The Pressures Of Being Called “Ageless”

There is no doubt that Nia Long easily falls within the category of legends that demonstrate the saying, “Black don’t crack.” However, recently the veteran actress opened up about the pressures that come with being recognized as an “ageless” beauty. Read More

Christian Obumseli’s Brother Releases Statement Addressing Christian’s Past Tweets About Black Women

In the days following the fatal stabbing of Christian Toby Obumseli, people on the internet found his alleged Twitter account. Read More

The Lakers Part Ways With Head Coach Frank Vogel

The NBA’s regular season ended on Sunday, and the Lakers wasted no time announcing that they have parted ways with their now former head coach Frank Vogel. Read More

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Apologizes for Tweet Following Death of Dwayne Haskins: ‘It Was Insensitive’

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter posted a video in which he apologized for an insensitive tweet he sent out in the wake of the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins over the weekend. Read More

Woman Accused of Killing Cyclists Claims Fatal Hit-and-Run Happened Because She Was Defecating ‘Uncontrollably’

A Utah woman accused of killing two cyclists claims her irritable bowel syndrome caused the fatal hit-and-run accident, Read More

NBA Fans React to Kendrick Perkins Saying the Lakers Offered Him an Assistant Coaching Job

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take on Monday, Kendrick Perkins said that the Los Angeles Lakers tried to hire him as an assistant coach this season. Read More

Utah School of Black Student Who Died By Suicide Allowed Bullying, According To A New Report

A new report found that a Utah school district failed to take bullying allegations seriously, resulting in a 10-year-old being driven to suicide. Read More

Kirk Franklin’s Son Kerrion Franklin Arrested in LA, Reportedly Was Driving Car Belonging to Missing Woman [Video]

Kerrion Franklin, son of gospel artist Kirk Franklin and star of Zeus show Bad Boys: Los Angeles, is currently being held in a LA County jail after being taken into custody Sunday morning. Read More

Federal Judges Rules That US Military Can No Longer Discharge HIV-Positive Service Members

A federal district judge has ruled that HIV-positive U.S. service members cannot be discharged or barred from becoming officers solely because they are infected with the virus. Read More

President Biden to Announce New Regulations To Combat Ghost Guns Amid Rising Gun Violence

On Monday, President Joe Biden will announce new federal regulations to reduce the use of ghost guns that are appearing at crime scenes across the country. Read More

Just 3 Kmarts Will Remain of the Former Retail Giant in the Entire U.S. After a New Jersey Store Closes [Video]

Soon there will be only three open Kmart stores in the U.S. Read More

Kim Kardashian Threatened to ‘Burn’ Ray J’s Former Manager Wack 100 Over Second Sex Tape Rumors

Kim Kardashian wasted no time getting her attorney on the phone when she saw rumors of a second sex tape between her and Ray J on the internet. Read More

Idris Elba Shares His Past Selling Weed To Dave Chappelle To Support His Career [Video]

Idris Elba took drastic measures to fund his acting dream. Read More

Actor Harry Lennix Receives Backlash After Calling For Will Smith To Return His Oscar After Infamous Slap, Says Smith Needs To ‘Redeem the Integrity’ of the Academy Awards

Actor and Motion Picture Academy member Harry Lennix says Will Smith should turn over his Oscar award amid slapping Chris Rock on stage! Read More

T.I. Says ‘Ain’t No Stopping Dis Sh*t’ After Being Booed During Major New York Stand-Up Show

It’ll take a lot more than some negative reactions to keep T.I. off the stage. Read More

EXCLUSIVE: A ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Movie Is Allegedly In The Works

It looks like we may be getting a “Love & Hip Hop” movie! Read More

Cam Newton Explains What Separates A Woman From A Bad B*tch: You Don’t Know How To Allow A Man To Lead

Cam Newton says there is a major difference between a woman and a bad b*tch! Read More

Draya Michele Warns Parents Against Children’s Game Entitled ‘Dumb Ways To Die’: It’s Disguised As Educational But It’s Definitely Not

Actress/fashion designer Draya Michele is one parent who’s taking extra precautions when it comes to what her children are being entertained by. Read More

Kanye West Looking For A ‘Behavioral Treatment Center’ In Hopes Of Becoming A ‘Better Human & Dad’

It looks like Kanye “Ye” West is taking the necessary steps needed to work on his mental health. Read More

Jared Kushner’s firm got $2 billion from Saudi wealth fund run by crown prince, despite board’s objections

The main Saudi sovereign wealth fund, controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, invested $2 billion in Jared Kushner’s new private equity firm six months after Kushner left the White House, where he was a key defender of bin Salman, even though the Saudi fund’s investment screening committee expressed serious misgivings, Read More

RAPPER NELLY PELTED IN THE HEAD AT MIAMI CLUB …It Definitely Got Hot in There!!!

Nelly went from 0 to 100 really quick … after being pelted in the head at a club in Miami. Read More

Cleveland City Council to loan up to $12 million to help get Shaker Square out of debt

The oldest shopping district in Ohio is getting some much-needed assistance. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: