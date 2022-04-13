The Bijou Star Files: The President Got ‘Pooped’ On

CLOSE

PRESIDENT BIDEN When ### Hits the Fan …OR RATHER, WHEN IT HITS THE SUIT!!!

President Biden‘s having a crappy day — just as he was trying to make a very serious point about inflation and the economy … a bird decided to drop a deuce right on his fancy suit. Read More

GILBERT GOTTFRIED DEAD AT 67

Comedy legend Gilbert Gottfried has died. Read More

LAPD GANGS TARGETING RICH AND FAMOUS Crews Follow, Then Rob

Los Angeles gangs are partially to blame for a recent crime wave … at least according to cops, who say gang members are targeting the rich and famous for brazen robberies. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN I JUST WANT KANYE TO BE HAPPY… His New GF Seems Sweet

Kim Kardashian just wants Kanye West to be happy … and believes his new GF is a great thing in his life so long as he’s enjoying his time with her. Read More

Rihanna Talks Pregnancy Fashion, Finding Love With A$AP Rocky And Preparing For Their First Child

One month into 2022, Rihanna blessed the world with a street-casual-style pregnancy announcement alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Since then, the superstar has bumped and glowed her way through plenty of paparazzi shots! Now, Vogue has landed the superstar and her growing baby bump on their May cover. Read More

Kanye West Offered To Toss His Career To Be Kim Kardashian’s Full-Time Stylist

The Kardashians are gearing up for the premiere of their self-titled series on Hulu, and tea is getting out already about the first episode. Kim Kardashian reportedly reveals in episode one just how far her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye was willing to go to support her despite their pending divorce. Read More

Tom Brady Reportedly Returned to Bucs After Plan to Join Miami Dolphins Front Office Didn’t Work Out

It seems that Tom Brady was pretty busy during his short-lived retirement. Read More

Jennifer Lopez Details How Ben Affleck Proposed to Her While She Took a Bath

Following the news of her engagement to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has revealed intimate details about how the Deep Water actor proposed to her. Read More

Jay-Z’s Full Summer Jam 2001 Performance Unearthed Featuring Rapper Bringing Out Michael Jackson

One of hip-hop’s biggest moments now has video footage backing it. Read More

Man Sentenced to 375 Years for Murder of Woman and 2 Children Over Facebook Post

31-year-old Jeremy Arrington has been sentenced to 375 years in prison for the 2016 killings of a woman and two children in New Jersey. Read More

Las Vegas Teen Arrested and Charged For Allegedly Beating, Strangling and Sexually Assaulting Teacher Over Grades

A Las Vegas teen allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled his high school teacher over issues with his grades. Read More

Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam Appointed Executive Vice President at Columbia Records

Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam has been named Executive Vice President at Columbia Records, the label announced Tuesday. Read More

Young Buck Says 50 Cent Is Blocking Him From Releasing Music; Claims He’s Been Forced To File For Bankruptcy [Video]

Rapper Young Bucks claims media mogul and fellow Hip Hop artist 50 Cent caused him to go into bankruptcy. Read More

Florida Teen Dead After Friends Take Turns Shooting One Another With Body Armor On

One Florida teen is dead after friends got together and took turns shooting each other with body armor on. Read More

Kylie Jenner Reveals Why She’s ‘Not Ready’ to Announce Her Son’s New Name [Video]

It’s been almost three months since Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scoot announced they had a little boy back in February. Read More

Philadelphia Becomes First Major US City to Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandate to Curb Rising COVID-19 Cases

As COVID-19 cases rise, Philadelphia has become the first major city to reinstate its indoor mask ordinance. Read More

Offset Requests To Have A $950K Judgment Over A Supposedly Stolen Bentley Reversed

In 2019, Offset was accused by the Los Angeles vehicle rental company Platinum Motorsports (PML) of bailing on a 2020 Bentley Bentayaga he allegedly borrowed and never returned. The company sued the Migos rapper, demanding he pay $950,027.35 for the vehicle. Offset ended up defaulting on the lawsuit and was required by the courts to pay the lofty sum.Read More

‘She’s Gone For A While’: Whoopi Goldberg Is Taking Some Time Off From ‘The View’

You won’t be seeing Whoopi Goldberg on “The View” for awhile. Read More

NeNe Leakes Says She’s Being Blacklisted, Followed & Harassed: Stop Harassing Me, My Business And My Family!

Reality TV star Nene Leakes believes she’s being targeted. Read More

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins to have multiple services

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday after getting hit by a dump truck on a Florida highway. Read More

KANYE WEST HOUSE HE BOUGHT NEXT DOOR TO KIM’S ON ICE …Remodel Seems Stalled

Kanye West is either having second thoughts on moving or he’s taking a long time to decide exactly what he wants to do with the property he bought next to Kim Kardashian‘s Hidden Hills estate. Read More

CHRIS ROCK YOUNGER BRO KENNY WANTS TO FIGHT WILL… Inks Celeb Boxing Deal

Chris Rock‘s younger brother wants to do more than slap Will Smith … he wants to lace up the gloves and climb into the ring for a boxing match!!! Read More

SHERRI PAPINI COPS PLEA DEAL In Fake Kidnapping Case

Sherri Papini, the California mom who was charged with staging her own disappearance, just copped a plea deal in her criminal case. Read More

