Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Allegedly On Rocky Grounds Because He Cheated!?

Rihanna just slayed the cover of Vogue, having her first child, getting married…now this!!

2022 seemed to be the year that Rihanna was free from folks talking about her tumultuous relationship with Hip Hop/R&B singer Chris Brown and her break up with rapper Drake when news broke with Rihanna sporting a baby bump that she had found love on a two way street with A$AP Rocky but now word on the social media street is that Rihanna has lost it on a lonely highway.

Paris-based fashion influencer Louis Pisano took to social media with the tea that Rihanna and A$AP have broke up after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi, allegedly. Pisano also alleges that “ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Louis Pisano also claims that things hit the fan at Craig’s in Los Angeles, a celebrity hot spot restaurant, especially known for A-listers who plan paparazzi run-ins.

Amina Mauddi a designer and entrepreneur who is known for creating a range of shoes for a number of celebrities under her brand, which is named after herself, was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label.

A$AP Rocky opened up about Rihanna, back in the June/July issue of GQ Magazine, saying that Rihanna was the ‘love of [his] life’ and ‘the one.’

Let’s just pray that all of this ain’t so.

Take a look at Louis Pisano’s post below.

