Influencer Lied When The Truth Would Do About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky !?

Back in the day spreading gossip was a bad thing, when someone told you a secret you were supposed to keep it a secret. However in the era of social media with people in pursuit of going viral, pumping their brakes on spreading gossip and keeping secrets has gone out the window, especially when they rub elbows with celebrity’s.

Fashion writer/influencer Louis Pisano, who went viral for spilling tea is now going viral for having to clean it up, after he spilled bad tea about Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

Last week Paris-based fashion influencer Louis Pisano took to social media with the tea that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had broken up after Rih caught A$AP cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Pisano also alleged that “ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Louis Pisano also claims that things hit the fan at Craig’s in Los Angeles, a celebrity hot spot restaurant, especially known for A-listers who plan paparazzi run-ins.

Then like Easter, on the third day

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out being lovey dovey in Barbados (another influencer caught it on film), shoe designer Amina Muaddi has since responded calling BS on what Pisano chose to Tweet.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously.”

Louis Pisano has now deleted the Tweet, followed by an apology about being a messy Marvin Tweet:

“Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received. I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I decided to draft that tweet, press send, and put that out with my name on it.”

Let’s hope for Louis Pisano’s sake that Rihanna, A$AP Rocky or Amina Muaddi don’t go “The State of Cardi B Vs. Tasha K” on him.

Take a look at Louis Pisano’s complete apology Tweet below.

