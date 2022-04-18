Entertainment News
BeBe & CeCe Winans Vs. Mary Mary Rained Heaven Down On Verzuz [VIDEO]

Verzuz - Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Resurrection Sunday is all about the love that God had for us when he gave his only begotten son that was crucified and buried to only on the third day rise from the dead to sit on the right hand of the father in order to save us from our sins, now that’s love.  So when Verzuz announced it’s 2022 Easter battle between the legendary BeBe & CeCe Winans vs. Mary Mary the battle wasn’t between each other but against the evil that surrounds our world as the rained melody’s down from Heaven to shower us all with love.

BeBe & CeCe Winans vs. Mary Mary took the shackles off their feet to let the VERZUZ universes know that they are all still addicted and lost with the love of the lord Sunday night to close out everyone’s Easter dinner with nothing but unadulterated praise, that had people shouting in their living rooms and Black Twitter doing the same in the form of Tweets.

After BeBe & CeCe Winans vs. Mary Mary took us to Church for the evening service the legendary Stevie Wonder himself provided the benediction.

What was the most memorable part?  Who won? … The praises of The Lord.

If you missed one the most spiritual electrifying nights in Verzuz history, we got you, take a look at the videos below.

bebe cece winans , mary mary , Verzuz

