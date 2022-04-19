- CLE
Home- CLE

KIDZ BOP added to Ohio State Fair concert list

CLOSE

 

According to NBC4i, The concert schedule for the Ohio State Fair is now complete as officials announced that KIDZ BOP will open the fair on July 27.

The kids group will kick-off the more than dozen concerts the fair will have indoors at the Celeste Center.

Also added were three free events that include performances from the All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir, The Drifters, and the Sale of Champions.

The Fair will take place this summer over 12 days, from July 27 to August 7.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

KIDZ BOP added to Ohio State Fair concert list  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Verzuz - Mary Mary Vz. Bebe And Cece Winans

BeBe & CeCe Winans Vs. Mary Mary Rained…

 15 hours ago
04.18.22
Off-White : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023

Influencer Lied When The Truth Would Do About…

 16 hours ago
04.18.22
Midsection Of Pregnant Woman In Darkroom

2 Women Impregnated In a NJ Prison By…

 16 hours ago
04.18.22
Rihanna covers Vogue

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Allegedly On Rocky…

 4 days ago
04.15.22
Exclusives
Close