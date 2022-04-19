The Bijou Star Files: Unbeknownst To CPD Someone Had Guns Drawn On Them

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 19, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Video shows men pointing loaded guns at Cleveland police officer

The video, dated April 6, appears to show two young men pointing loaded 9mm handguns with extra round tactical magazines directly at a CPD officer sitting inside of his cruiser in broad daylight. Read More

ANDY DICK ROOMIE PULLS GUN ON LIVE STREAM!!!Cops Make Welfare Check

Andy Dick got a visit from cops after a guy he’s living with angrily whipped out a gun while they were live on the web. Read More

LUCKY CHARMS FDA INVESTIGATING REPORTS OF ILLNESS… Making People Sick?!?

Scores of people say they’ve fallen ill after eating a bowl of Lucky Charms … and now the feds are investigating the popular cereal. Read More

TEKASHI 6IX9INE I’M FLASHING FAKE MONEY IN VIDEOS …’I Ain’t Got it,’ Judge!!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine is all flash and no cash … at least that’s what he wants a judge to believe, because he’s claiming to be broke at the same time he’s flaunting $2 mil on camera. Read More

MAC MILLER DRUG DEALER GETS 11 YEARS IN PRISON

One of the drug dealers who supplied fentanyl-laced pills to Mac Miller just received his sentence after copping a plea last year — and he’s going to prison for a long time. Read More

BLAC CHYNA’S KARDASHIAN CASE KIM, KHLOE, KRIS, KYLIE IN COURT FOR JURY SELECTION… Rob Skips It

The jurors were asked if they’ve seen the Kardashian’s shows, and one potential juror responded, “I’ve seen the Kardashian sex tape.” Read More

KENTUCKY MAN JURY AWARDS HIM $450K FOR FIRING …Over Unwanted Office Birthday Party

Sometimes it pays to be fired … a Kentucky man who claims he was canned after suffering a panic attack over an unwanted office birthday party sued and a jury awarded him $450,000! Read More

ELON MUSK Yeah, I’m Rich …BUT I COUCH SURF WHEREVER I GO

Elon Musk might be the richest man on Earth, but he isn’t consuming an absurdly large amount of stuff for himself — in fact, it’s the opposite … because he’s kinda homeless. Read More

JENNIFER GARNER GIVES BACK FOR HER 50TH BIRTHDAY… Hosts Food Drive At Her Home

Jennifer Garner spent her birthday giving back to the community … hosting a food drive at her house instead of throwing a traditional party. Read More

COLIN KAEPERNICK I’M WILLING TO PLAY BACKUP QB I Just Need An Opportunity

Colin Kaepernick just wants to play football in the NFL … even if it means signing on as a backup quarterback, saying “I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.” Read More

THE WEEKND, SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA HEADLINE COACHELLA NIGHT 3 …Two Performances, One Killer Set!!!

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia wrapped up Coachella weekend 1 with an epic set on night 3, giving the massive crowd a night to remember. Read More

Brandon Bills Stops Cooperating With Police During Investigation Into Bowling Alley Brawl With DaBaby

Well, it looks like Brandon Bills isn’t on friendly terms with police. Apparently, Brandon has taken a step back from cooperating with law enforcement regarding the infamous bowling alley brawl with DaBaby. Read More

Hip-Hop Icon Keith Grayson, Known As DJ Kay Slay, Passes Away At Age 55

Keith Grayson, better known in the entertainment industry and culture as DJ Kay Slay, has reportedly died at age 55. The legendary New York City DJ passed away on Easter after he battled Covid-19 for four months. Read More

U.S. Federal Judge Overturns Public Transportation Mask Mandate On Airplanes, Trains & Buses

BREAKING: A federal judge in Florida has ruled that requiring citizens to wear masks on public transportation is unlawful, overturning a 14-month-old effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The ruling will apply to buses, trains and airplanes. Read More

Florida Department of Education Announced State Rejected New Math Textbooks Over Critical Race Theory

The Florida Department of Education recently announced that the state rejected over 50 math textbooks from the 2022-2023 school year curriculum due to critical race theory and other reasons. Read More

University Pays Professor $400,000 After Punishing Him For Not Using Transgender Student’s Preferred Pronouns

A university has been ordered to pay one of its professors $400,000 after he was punished for not using a student’s preferred pronouns. Read More

Georgia Man Put His Grandmother in a Freezer to Die

A Georgia man is accused of killing his grandmother by putting her in a freezer and breaking her bones; worse, she was alive when he did. Read More

A Nigerian Student Dies During Reenactment of Jesus’ Crucifixion

On Good Friday, a Nigerian student died during a reenactment of Jesus’ crucifixion. Read More

Animal Rights Activist Interrupts NBA Game, Chains Self To Basket [Video]

A second animal rights activist briefly interrupted Saturday’s playoff game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies. Read More

Carjacker Beats Up 72-Year-Old Great-Grandmother, Dies Moments Later After Crashing Stolen Car

A great-grandmother is recovering after a carjacking left her brutalized. Read More

‘Basketball Wives’ Renewed For Season 10 At VH1, Premieres May 16

Basketball Wives is coming back for its 10th season on VH1. Read More

Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Removed Several Death Row Albums From Streaming Services [Video]

Earlier this year, just days before he took the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and more, Snoop Dogg announced that he acquired the rights to Death Row Records. Read More

Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing And Puma Release Two New Collections [Video]

Puma continues to honor and celebrate Nipsey Hussle’s entrepreneurial journey through their partnership with The Marathon Clothing and their collaborative The Hussle Way series. Read More

50 Cent Disses Jay-Z Over His Alleged Comments About The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show [Photos + Video]

50 Cent recently slammed Jay-Z on social media after it was revealed that Eminem wouldn’t perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show without Fif.Read More

Colin Kaepernick Says His Decision To Take Knee During National Anthem Was Good For NFL’s Profits + Takes Credit For $6 Billion Spike In Nike’s Valuation: ‘When I First Took A Knee My Jersey Went To Number One’

Colin Kaepernick has claimed his decision to take the knee during the national anthem was good for the NFL’s profits! Read More

Kirk Franklin’s Estranged Son Kerrion Still Stuck Behind Bars Amidst Being Granted $35K Bond

Reality TV star Kerrion Franklin– estranged son of gospel singer Kirk Franklin– remains behind bars over a week after his arrest despite finally being granted bond. Read More

Kendrick Lamar Reveals Long-Awaited Album Title & Release Date Following Five-Year Hiatus

Kendrick “K-Dot” Lamar is finally about to drop a new album! Read More

Stevie J Officially Dropped By Lawyers In Ongoing Divorce Battle W/ Faith Evans Due To ‘Conflicts’

It looks like Stevie J is in need of a new lawyer if he plans on following through with a divorce from his estranged wife Faith Evans! Read More

Tasha Smith Joins Cast Of Lee Daniels Upcoming Netflix Horror Film “Demon House” Starring Monique & Andra Day

Lee Daniels and Tasha Smith are teaming up for the big screen! Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: