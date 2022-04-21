Tiffany Haddish Say’s If T.I.’s Got Jokes, She Can Have Bars [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Entertainers can get real sensitive when people just jump and say I can do what your doing, especially comedians because they feel that their craft is taken for granted. People think that all there is to being a comedian is you just jump on a stage and tell some jokes, however if you talk to any comedian they will tell you real quick that there is a method to the madness and there is way more to it then telling some joke. Hence why some people are feeling some type of way about King of The South, Hip Hop great T.I. who’s song ‘you can have whatever you like’ is the joint, but his new career as a comic not so much. Some comedians offer some encouraging tips and criticism, some fans don’t think he’s funny.

You know that saying ‘what ever you do I can do better’, comedian/actress Tiffany Haddish has flipped that saying with one her own “If T.I. can do comedy, I can do music.” Word on the street is that Tiffany Haddish is working on music with Lil’ Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Tiffany Haddish also reported on her own IG that she is also in the ATL helping those in need by serving the elderly meals on wheels.

Is ‘SHE READY’ ?? I guess we will soon find out.

Take a look at the video below

