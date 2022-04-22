Donald Trump Walks Out Of Interview, Now Claiming Edit Fraud

CLOSE

If you can’t stand the heat then get out the kitchen, and that’s what Donald Trump did recently in an interview with Piers Morgan when the discussion of voter fraud came up and Donald Trump acted like he just lost a hand of Bid Whist and rose and flew saying ‘Turn The Camera Off’.

In a video that has gone viral Donald Trump who is still wanting his shine said ‘“I think I’m a very honest man … much more honest than you, actually,” When Piers Morgan replied “really” then that’s when the back and forth started Morgan called Trump a fool then said the election “was a free and fair election. You lost.” Trump then said “Only a fool would think that,” then in Jerry Springer like conversation carried on when Trump said “Turn the camera off,”

Team Donald Trump is calling BS, saying the clip was edited.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is denying he stormed out of an upcoming interview with Piers Morgan, with Trump’s team releasing an audio clip from the interview which appears to depict otherwise.

The question is why did you even go into the kitchen in the first place?

Take a look at the video below.