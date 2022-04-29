LeBron James Cooling Off From Missing The Playoffs In Maldives [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Everyone that knows or knows of ‘Just That Kid From Akron’, LeBron James, that he doesn’t taking loosing lightly nor missing the NBA playoffs. However anytime you have a tough time or in the case of LeBron James the best thing to do is walk away, take a step back, relax, regroup then get back at it. So what better way to RELAX, RELATE and RELEASE is to pack up your adult family and friends and kick it in the peace of Maldives.

LeBron and his wife Savannah made social media jealous when they took to their IG’s to post videos of bike rides, soaking in the beach waters, riding on boats and enjoying all the food and drink the group could handle while vacationing in Maldives, a nation of islands in the Indian Ocean, that spans across the equator.

For King James this is a once in a lifetime trip during the NBA playoffs.

Take a look at The Family James video posts below