Dave Chappelle Tackled Onstage During LA Show [VIDEO]

It seems that the Oscars ‘slapgate’ combined with the pandemic affecting some folks mind has opened up a floodgate for people feeling that they are entitled to do whatever it is they want to do, including assaulting entertainers just because you didn’t like a joke they told. Dave Chappelle has always maintained his respect for the LGBTQ, however some of his jokes are about the LGBTQ, and last night during a show in Los Angeles someone decided to try and attack Chappelle.

The whole sh## show went down at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, a comedy festival that’s called on THE BIGGEST NAMES IN COMEDY to descend to LA for ELEVEN DAYS.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that 23-year-old Isaiah Lee was armed with a replica gun and rushed the stage, attempting to tackle the comedian as he was performing late Tuesday. According to reports, Dave Chappelle was introducing rap duo Black Star when Lee jumped up on stage and was quickly subdued by security.

After the dust settled Chappelle returned to the stage to do what he does best.

Ironically, Chris Rock, who performed earlier that day, later joined Chappelle on stage and joked, “Was that Will Smith?”.

Lee was loaded into an ambulance after the attack and is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail. He’ll be charged with a felony for assault with a deadly weapon.

Some may wonder why folks protest for Chappelle to be removed from Netflix, yet still pay to see him perform? Just for them to get angry about what he gets paid to do… which is to tell jokes!

Check out the video below.

