CMSD's Head of Security Arrested Again , on leave

This story was originally reported by Fox 8.

Dennis Hill, head of security for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, was recently arrested for drunk driving. This was the second time. This most recent arrest has resulted in charges by the Solon police department.

Via Fox 8:

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the head of security for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District has been placed on leave following his second arrest for drunk driving.

Earlier this week, the I-Team revealed a police body camera video showing the latest traffic stop and arrest of Dennis Hill.

Initially, the school district issued a statement that said, Chief Hill was still “performing all duties within his job description without impediment.”

