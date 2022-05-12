Amen!! Blac Chyna Has Been Born Again For Her Birthday [VIDEO]

CLOSE

The Lord doesn’t give any of us more then we can handle, taking us through trials and tribulations to get to our blessings or to find him.

People are always saying in the comments that they want to read a positive story…well here you go.

Model, socialite and Nicki Minaj stunt double, Blac Chyna was left to be a single mother when her boyfriend, rapper Tyga, left her to be with Blac Chyna’a BFF, Kim Kardashians sister Kylie Jenner. Then Blac Chyna hooked up with her BFF Kim Kardashian’s brother Rob Kardashian who made her a mommy to his baby, then grandma Kardashian gave them a reality show only for the family to later take Blac Chyna to court for defamation resulting in a Kardashian win in round one and two.

So where does Angela Renée White AKA Blac Chyna, 34 year old, mother of two go from here…to the Lord.

Instead of wallowing in her sorrows for her birthday, Blac Chyna chose to be born again through Baptism for her birthday on May 11, 2022.

Blac Chyna took to her personal Instagram to post a video of her Baptism ceremony that went down on her birthday in her backyard pool hash tagging the video ceremony #NewBeginnings.

Amen to being born again on the day you were born in the physical, new beginnings for Blac Chyna as well as hopefully peace in her life.

Take a look at the video below.