Naomi Judd Died By Suicide, Found By Daughter Ashley [VIDEO]

The topic of mental health for what ever reason has been for years a taboo subject with families either not wanting to talk about it or making the choice to make themselves believe that it doesn’t exist. The pandemic has made people actually admit that mental health is a thing and that it is important along with the fact that celebrities are being affected by it. Some celebrities, Taraji P. Henson has been extremely vocal and championing for the mental health cause while sadly we hear of other celebrities as of late dealing with loss by suicide bringing the mental health issue to the forefront.

On the eve of going into the Country Music Hall of Fame we learned of the untimely death of country great Naomi Judd who according to her family had been suffering from mental health issues for quite some time. Today the legendary Judd family is speaking out about her cause of death and how it is/has affected them, in order to be transparent and help someone else.

Naomi Judd’s daughter, notable actress, Ashley Judd, shared in a recent interview that her famous mother died by a self inflicted gunshot would to the head and that she was the person that tragically found her mother.

“Because we don’t want it to be part of the gossip economy I will share with you that she used a weapon; my mother used a firearm,” “So that’s the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing.”…“I went upstairs to let her know that [her] friend was there, and I discovered her. I have both grief and trauma from discovery.”…“When we’re talking about mental illness, it’s very important to be clear and to make the distinction between our loved one and the disease,” she continued. “It’s very real … it lies, it’s savage.”

We will be keeping all members of the Judd family uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look and listen to Ashley Judd speaking about her mother death in an interview with Good Morning America below.