Kyrie Irving Admits His Immaturity Cost The CAVS More Championships

Yes, it’s over, the kids are gone, What’s the use of tryin’ to hang on? Those are the lyrics to ‘Too Much, Too Little, Too Late’, and if you are a Cleveland sports fan, when you hear Kyrie Irving’s latest revelation, that song is going to start playing in your head first, then you are probably going to get upset.

In 2014 Just That Kid From Akron, returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers with a promise that he would bring a sports championship to the city for the first time in most of our lifetimes and he made good on that promise in 2016 in epic fashion. The CAV’s returned to the champion stage for two more years after that only to fall short of the glory.

Not even the legendary Michael Jordan could win a championship on his own, and the same held true for LeBron James, when a piece of that championship team wanted out of Cleveland.

The exodus of Kyrie Irving went down in 2017 and LeBron eventually left again in 2018.

In 2022 after a COVID pandemic that produced basketball playing blocks for Kyrie Irving in a recent interview admitted something that sports fans argued in speculation about since late 2016, that his immaturity cost the CAV’s more championships.

“If I was in the same maturity level and understanding of who I am [now], and I look back, we definitely, definitely would’ve won more championships,…. “When I look back on what I was going through at that time, I wish I did [talk to LeBron],”

Take a look at what Kyrie Irving had to say in the interview below, then give us your thoughts.