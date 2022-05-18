The Bijou Star Files: She Had To Walk Home From Her 1st Date !?

CLOSE

Social Media Reacts To Woman Who Alleges She Walked Home After First Date

Whew! It’s not every day folks send you walking on a first date, but a Twitter user, unfortunately, found out the hard way after walking home when the date was cut short. Read More

YO GOTTI Blowin’ a Birthday Bag …$1.2 MIL ON TWIN ROLLS ROYCES!!!

Yo Gotti isn’t waiting around for gift cards for his 41st birthday, instead he’s treating himself … to more than a million bucks worth of super-luxury rides!!! Read More

TRAVIS SCOTTDONATES $1 MILLION TO BLACK COLLEGE STUDENTS …To Ensure They Graduate

Travis Scott is making sure hundreds of Black college students walk across the commencement stage with their diploma … with a seven-figure donation. Read More

JACK HARLOW TO BRANDY AT LEAST I KNOW YOUR MUSIC!!!Fires Back with Her Ye Tune

Jack Harlow‘s rummaging through some old playlists to jab back at Brandy in their growing, but playful, beef over Jack being clueless about the singer’s family tree. Read More

BOB SAGET WIFE PAYS TRIBUTE FOR 66TH BDAY …’I Miss You Beyond Words’

Bob Saget‘s wife, Kelly Rizzo is celebrating what would’ve been her husband’s 66th birthday … sharing a recent photo of the two with a sweet message. Read More

UFO HEARING CONGRESS FINALLY TAKING UFOS SERIOUSLY …Jeremy Corbell Is Stoked!!!

UFO expert Jeremy Corbell — who’s long been calling on the U.S. government to take UFOs seriously — is ecstatic about the way Congress is tackling the issue in some high-profile hearings that are shedding a bit more light on the unexplained phenomena. Read More

BUFFALO SHOOTER GUN LITTERED WITH RACIST LANGUAGE

The man responsible for slaughtering 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store left no question … his attack was racially motivated, as evidenced by the hateful messaging emblazoned on his gun. Read More

STARBUCKS Vows To Pay Travel Expenses …FOR EMPLOYEES SEEKING ABORTION

Starbucks in jumping into the Roe v. Wade fray by telling its employees the company will pay travel expenses for any staffer who has to travel more than 100 miles from home to get an abortion. Read More

2PAC CLASSIC ‘MAKAVELI’ ALBUM ART GOES NFT!!!

The late Tupac Shakur‘s last studio album “The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory” is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and it’s being pushed into the digital world. Read More

(Video) Antonio Brown Sends Message To Keyshia Cole — “We Don’t Want You”

In Keyshia Cole’s words, Antonio Brown’s caption saying “you ain’t pimpin until you hit an R&B diva” was a “little harsh.” At least that’s how the Grammy-nominated R&B artist described what Antonio shared alongside a video of Keyshia’s “AB” lower back tattoo. Well, things didn’t get any nicer on Tuesday. Antonio doubled back with an Instagram Live session where he asked Keyshia to back off. Read More

Michael Blackson Doesn’t Want Fiancée Rada Enjoying A Male Sidepiece, A Side Woman Is “Okay” Though (Exclusive)

Comedian Michael Blackson and his fiancee Rada like to keep things kinky in the bedroom but are the “Couple’s Retreat” stars fair with polyamory? The answer may be yes and also no, according to Michael. Read More

Lil Durk’s Non-Profit Organization Distributes 29,000 Bottles Of Hand Sanitizer To Inmates & Staff In Illinois Prisons Amid Lack Of Access To Clean Water (Exclusive Details)

Lil Durk is back at it again. To combat issues happening throughout Illinois prisons without access to clean water, his foundation Neighborhood Heroes partnered with the non-profit Chicago Votes. They supplied 29,000 16oz bottles of hand sanitizer to the Illinois Department of Correction (IDOC) inmates and correctional facility workers. Read More

Uber Plans On Releasing New Booking Features For Party Buses, Robot Deliveries, And Travel Accommodations

Uber is rolling out some major changes for their customers just on the brink of summer. Read More

Abbott Nutrition & Nestlé Have Sent Millions Of Baby Formula Cans From Europe To The U.S. Amid Shortage

As many families struggle amid the ongoing U.S. shortage of baby formula, the top companies producing the products, Abbott Nutrition and Nestlé, have stepped up to provide a solution. Read More

Antonio Brown Reveals The NFL Team He Hopes To Retire With—“Not Play, Just Retire”

Another day, another headline surrounding Antonio Brown, however this time the news is about his football career instead of his personal life. Read More

Ciara Slays On The Cover Of The 2022 ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue

Ciara is officially the cover girl for the 2022 ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit issue, proving that the mother of three is in better shape than ever! Read More

(Video) White Mom Of Biracial Son Sues School Over Critical Race Theory

A Virginia mom’s says her 13-year-old son has changed since he learned about critical race theory, and now, she’s suing the school. Read More

Attorney Ben Crump Urges President Joe Biden To Pass The Anti-Black Hate Crime Bill

Don’t just talk about it, be about it! While many continue to cope with the recent tragedy in Buffalo, New York, Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump demands protection for African Americans. Read More

Judge Grants Protective Order For Mother Of Rajon Rondo’s Children After He Allegedly Pulled A Gun Out & Threatened To Kill Her

Rajon Rondo is trending after TMZ shared disturbing details of the alleged abuse with the mother of his children. Read More

Summer Walker Congratulates Doja Cat On Her Billboard Music Award Wins & Reflects On Her Not Winning At Least One R&B Award

Sunday night the 2022 Billboard Music Awards went down in Las Vegas and there were a lot of memorable moments that happened during the show. Read More

Yung Miami Confirms Romantic Ties To Diddy While Telling Gina Huynh She “Ain’t Coming Off Him” In Heated Exchanges

Yung Miami was giving City Girls’ Take Yo Man energy in a series of heated exchanges on Tuesday! The artist went in on Gina Huynh, who has previously been linked to Diddy. Read More

Chris Brown Shares The Release Date For His New Album & Names The Artists Featured On The Project

Summer is quickly approaching, and Chris Brown is ready to drop his new music. As previously reported, CB announced last week that his next project “Breezy,” will be dropping in June, and on Tuesday he shared the official release date and list of artists fans can expect to hear on the upcoming project. Read More

Officer Accused of Masturbating in Front of Mom and Daughter While Responding to Domestic Disturbance Call

A Bay Area police officer is facing a misdemeanor charge after he allegedly masturbated at a home where he was responding to a domestic disturbance situation. Read More

Houston Man Charged With Robbing, Kidnapping Roommate at Gunpoint After Being Asked to Move Out

Police in Houston are looking for a suspect who has been charged with robbing and kidnapping his roommate. Read More

Tony Yayo Explains Why the Beef Between 50 Cent and the Game Started

Tony Yayo is opening up about 50 Cent’s beef with The Game, and as he explains, it stemmed from another industry beef. Read More

Arby’s Manager Admits to Urinating in Milkshake Mix for ‘Sexual Gratification,’ Police Say

An Arby’s manager in Vancouver, Washington admitted to urinating in milkshake mix on multiple occasions because he got “sexual gratification” from the act… Read More

Here’s What New York City Has Planned for The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th Birthday Celebration

New York City will pay homage to the life and legacy of its fallen hometown hero The Notorious B.I.G. on what would have been the rap legend’s 50th birthday… Read More

Shannon Abloh to Take on Dual Role of CEO and Managing Director at Virgil Abloh Securities

Shannon Abloh, the widow of the late Virgil Abloh, will be taking on the dual role of CEO and managing director of Virgil Abloh Securities. Read More

