The Bijou Star Files: LIL MEECH Arrested For Stealing $250K Out On $1M

‘BMF’ STAR LIL MEECH BUSTED FOR STEALING $250K RICHARD MILLE WATCH

‘BMF’ star Lil Meech allegedly stole a $250,000 Richard Mille watch and got caught … leading to his arrest for grand theft. Read More

BUFFALO SHOOTING VICTIMS’ FAMS TO RECEIVE THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS Ben Crump Hired, Suits Brewing

The families of the victims killed in the Buffalo massacre are getting a lot of help in the wake of this tragedy — both on the crowdfunding front … but, possibly, on the civil side too. Read More

APPLE SUED AFTER FAM CLAIMS AIRPODS BURST SON’S EARDRUM …During Amber Alert

The family of a 12-year-old boy is suing Apple … claiming he has permanent hearing loss, after wearing AirPods during an Amber Alert. Read More

KYLIE JENNER SHOWS OFF POST-BABY BOD IN NEW PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner is making a mommy comeback … showing off her post-baby body, just months after giving birth to her son. Read More

DEPP VS. HEARD HUGE CROWDS DESPERATE FOR A SEAT …Screaming Matches, Scalpers, Overnight Lines

The hottest ticket in Hollywood is 2,500 miles away … in Fairfax County, Virginia. It’s bigger than the Oscars. Bigger than the Grammys. Bigger than the Emmys. It’s Depp vs. Heard. Read More

CHINA EASTERN CRASH DOWNED PLANE MAY BE DELIBERATE ACT BY PILOT

The China Eastern plane that went up in flames in March after nosediving out of the sky and right into a mountain may have, in fact, been a deliberate act … this per a new report. Read More

U.S. WOMEN’S SOCCER LANDS HISTORIC EQUAL PAY DEAL

Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. Women’s National Team got what they’ve been wanting for so long — U.S. Soccer just announced both the men’s and women’s national teams will receive equal pay. Read More

(Video) 911 Dispatcher Who Allegedly Hung Up On Assistant Manager During Tops’ Mass Shooting Placed On Leave

According to reports, a 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave after allegedly hanging up on an assistant manager of Tops grocery store during the mass shooting in Buffalo, NY. Read More

(Update) Thomas Lane Pleads Guilty To Second-Degree Manslaughter In Exchange For Dismissed Murder Charge In George Floyd’s Death

Thomas Lane is taking some accountability for his role in the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, but it’s not in exchange for nothing! Read More

ABC Entertainment President Reveals The Network Is Open To Chris Rock Hosting 2023 Oscars Following Will Smith Ban

It’s been almost two months since the unfortunate slap seen around the world occurred, when Will Smith shocked audiences by slapping Chris Rock during this year’s Oscars ceremony. Read More

MONKEYPOX FIRST CASE DETECTED IN U.S. THIS YEAR

Monkeypox is surging around the globe and now the rare virus has found its way inside our borders. Read More

ELON MUSK I’M VOTING REPUBLICAN NOW …Claims Dems All About Hate

Elon Musk might be on the fence about Twitter, but he knows exactly where he stands politically … he’s going full Republican. Read More

RICK ROSS HOSTING A HUGE CAR & BIKE SHOW …Rides & Wheels Galore!!!

Rick Ross has a parade of hot wheels rolling into the Atlanta area this weekend — hosting a massive car expo at his own crib … and hyping it up as a come one, come all extravaganza. Read More

TIKTOK STAR I GOT VIBRATOR STUCK UP MY BUTT… Surgery to Remove It

A TikTok star’s pleasure turned into a real pain in the butt, literally — she says she got a sex toy stuck up there and had to get it surgically removed. Read More

BUFFALO SHOOTER TORTURED, BEHEADED A CAT

The alleged Buffalo shooter once detailed a grisly account of beheading a cat — an incident that left him feeling absolutely nothing at all. Read More

MCDONALDS MANIACHE’S LOVIN’ IT! 50 Years Of Big Macs

Here’s a whopper of a tale. Everyone knows what goes into a Big Mac from that catchy jingle from the ’70s … but only one man can claim a Big Mac has gone into his stomach every single day for the past 50 years!!! Read More

Exclusive: YFN Lucci’s Lawyers File Another Emergency Bond Hearing After He’s Mentioned In Young Thug’s Indictment

According to documents exclusively obtained by The Shade Room, YFN Lucci’s (Rayshawn Bennett) lawyers have filed an emergency bond hearing with Fulton County. Read More

Michael K. Williams’ Nephew Opens Up About Finding His Body The Day Of His Passing

During the latest episode of “Red Table Talk,” Jada Pinket-Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Willow Smith discuss the dangers of fentanyl. The guests that join them on the show this week are family and friends of people who have unfortunately passed away due to the drug. Read More

Lizzo Documentary In The Works For HBO Max And Set To Drop This Fall

Throughout the last few years, Lizzo has cultivated one of the most successful careers in the music industry—and now her inspiring life story is coming soon to TV screens. Read More

(Video) Social Media Reacts To Woman Who Alleges She Walked Home After First Date

Whew! It’s not every day folks send you walking on a first date, but a Twitter user, unfortunately, found out the hard way after walking home when the date was cut short. Read More

(Update) Jamal Bryant Issues An Apology To Kevin Samuels’ Family Following His Recent Comments

Pastor Bryant heard folks loud and clear as he followed up with a public apology to Kevin’s family. Read More

Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Released From Prison Early After Being Sentenced to 6 Years in 2018

Billy McFarland, the disgraced fraudster behind the disastrous Fyre Festival, is no longer behind bars. Read More

The Game Declares Himself ‘Best Rapper Alive’ Ahead of ‘Drillmatic’ Release, Says He Has the Best Album of 2022

The Game is feeling pretty confident these days. Read More

How the Ongoing Beef Between Mark Cuban and Lil Wayne Happened, According to Skip Bayless

Lil Wayne and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently found themselves involved in something of a beef, and now Skip Bayless has given the lowdown on what caused it. Read More

Man on Trial in Murder of Teacher Testifies He Gave False Confession While on Drugs

A man who’s facing a potential life sentence in connection with the alleged murder of a high school teacher in Georgia testified in court this week that he previously gave investigators a false confession. Read More

Kanye West’s Donda Academy Plans to Hold Gospel Choir Auditions on Behalf of Sunday Service

Kanye West’s faith-based school is searching for new talent. Read More

18-Year-Old Dies After Hole He and His Sister Were Digging in Sand at New Jersey Beach Collapses

An 18-year-old is dead after becoming trapped in sand while digging a hole with his younger sister at a beach in New Jersey. Read More

Chick-fil-A Offers Year of Free Food for Return of Missing Sign: ‘Whoever Turns It In Will Be Asked No Questions’

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Tennessee has asked for the public’s help in retrieving their missing sign. Read More

Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Album To Be Re-Released With ‘Unreleased Demos’ As Part Of 40th Anniversary

Unreleased demos will be part of the 40th Anniversary Edition of Michael Jackson’s Thriller album. Read More

Twitter Reacts To Migos Breakup Rumors After Offset Unfollows Quavo & Takeoff

Migos fans are currently in shambles as news of a possible split has sent social media reeling. Read More

Colorado Mother Discovers Crack Pipe in Walmart Grocery Delivery

A crackpipe was delivered in a Colorado mother’s ordered bag of groceries from Walmart. Read More

Gen Z Believes Money Can Buy You Happiness, Survey Reveals

Money can buy you happiness if you’re a Gen Z. Read More

Atlanta Jail Officials Defend Conditions Young Thug is Being Held in: “It’s Not The Ritz Carlton”

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has responded to claims about the jail conditions rapper Young Thugis currently being held in after the rapper referred to them as “tortuous.” Read More

You Can Now Order a Tesla Semi Electric Truck

Tesla is now allowing customers to place their orders for its Semi electric truck after the four-year wait due to battery cell supply constraints. Read More

Texas Toddler Orders 31 McDonald’s Cheeseburgers on DoorDash After Getting Ahold of Mother’s Phone, Generously Tips Driver $16

A Texas two-year-old had an extreme case of the munchies which resulted in him ordering 31 cheeseburgers from Mcdonald’s and having them delivered via DoorDash. Read More

Former Substitute Teacher Charged With Trading Drugs & Vape Pens For Sex With Middle Schoolers

An ex-substitute teacher is facing multiple charges for supplying students with drugs in exchange for sex. Read More

