Secrets out the bag!

Rihanna secretly delivered her first child – and it’s boy!

The source that claimed the news posted on Facebook saying that Rihanna was about to give birth and that she had the floor in the hospital cleared.

Not too long after, the source posted, “She HAD A BOY YALL.”

We are proud Rihanna welcomed a healthy baby to the world. It was an emotional time for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky following his arrest in Los Angeles, as she was forced to cancel their baby shower . Nonetheless we are proud and excited for the journey Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will embark on as parents!

Congrats RiRi! Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Welcome Baby Boy!

Congrats RiRi! Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Welcome Baby Boy! was originally published on rnbphilly.com