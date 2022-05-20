Winner Of The Masked Singer SE 7, The Firefly, Teyana Taylor !!

CLOSE

Congratulations are most definitely in order as the winner of season 7 of The Masked Singer , The Firefly, was revealed and it was no other than super star, Teyana Taylor!!

The multitalented Teyana Taylor beat out some stiff competition on season 7 of The Masked Singer such as En Vogue as Queen Cobras, Shaggy as Space Bunny, and Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, but I am telling you, Teyana Taylor killed it slaying song like Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody”, Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T”, Ariana Grande’s “God Is A Woman” and Usher’s “Bad Girl” just to name a few. However it was Teyana Taylors rendition of The Masked Singer judge Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without U” that secured her the bag.

After the big Firefly reveal Teyana Taylor was asked why she chose to do The Masked Singer, her reply was:

“I was like, this would be something really nice to do and just be able to sing again,” “It would be fun again and there’s no judgement. Nobody knows who’s behind the mask. You just get to sing your heart out.”

Teyana Taylor added to her family’s trophy case, that includes a NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers from her husband Iman Shumpert as well as his ‘Dancing With The Stars’ trophy from season 30.

What’s next for Teyana Taylor? Finishing up her farewell tour The Last Rose Petal 2.

Take a look at Teyana Taylor’s The Masked Singer, Firefly reveal as well as her road to the championship in the videos below.