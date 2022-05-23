Mike Tyson Speaks His Truth About The JetBlue Passenger He Spanked

CLOSE

Spare the rod and spoil the child otherwise when they become grown they might end up getting that spanking that you should have gave them as a child.

Mike Tyson for the first time since the his JetBlue Flight Fight went viral, Mike Tyson sat down with lights, camera, action on for Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, spoke his truth of what happened on that fateful flight.

Mike Tyson was join by guests of his podcast former NBA stars, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, when they decided to dive into Mike Tyson laying hands on JetBlue passenger Melvin Townsend III, according to Mike Tyson...

“He was fucking with me, man,” …“I took pictures with this n***a.”…“My wife gets mad that I take public planes but what am I gonna do on a fucking plane with my friends?”…and [a bodyguard who’s] supposed to watch me?”

The District Attorney’s Office concluded that charges will not be pursued against Mike Tyson however charges weren’t brought against Melvin Townsend III either but he did lawyer up. According to Melvin Townsend’s lawyer, Mike Tyson should have asked for a flight attendant instead of slapping his client around.

