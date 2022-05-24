Racist Attacks Pave Way For Georgia Midterm Elections

CLOSE

It can often seem like all Republicans do is lie and be racist. There’s a reason for this, you know, outside of the GOP suspected of being full of liars and racists: Some Republican political candidates have figured out that working a MAGA crowd simply means ramping up the racism. It worked for Donald Trump (well, it worked until 2020), so why shouldn’t it work for Trump’s for his minions? At least, that appears to be the way David Perdue sees it.

Perdue is running to be Georgia’s next governor—and he’s losing. He is lagging behind in the polls and when that start’s happening, Perdue apparently gets Per-desperate.

This brings us to his recent remarks about Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. During a Monday campaign stop in Dunwoody, Georgia, Perdue, a white man, decided that he had the authority to determine what constitutes “demeaning” Black people—but he couldn’t even do that without invoking racist language. He also tried to paraphrase Abrams’ own words by leaving out all the context and only relaying the parts that would get the MAGA rubes all riled up.

“Did y’all see what Stacey said this weekend?” Perdue asked those in attendance at a rally with an “overwhelmingly white crowd,” as the New York Times put it. “She said that Georgia is the worst place in the country to live. Hey, she ain’t from here. Let her go back where she came from if she doesn’t like it here.”

Now, right there, Perdue appears to be taking a page right out of the Trump book of racist dog-whistling. Remember when Trump told the “Squad” members to go back to their own countries despite all four Black and brown congresswomen being born and/or raised right here in the United States? Perdue is giving that same energy.

As the Washington Post noted, “Abrams, who served in the Georgia House of Representatives for a decade, moved to Georgia in high school and has lived there for most of her life.” So Abrams has been a Georgia resident since she was a teenager, but that doesn’t matter because a white man telling a Black woman to “go back where she came from” was likely the entire point of Perdue’s words.

But also, Perdue left out all the backstory connected to Abrams’ remarks.

Recently, Gov. Brian Kemp put out a statement bragging that Georgia is ranked best in the nation for business. Abrams appeared to be responding to that claim during a fundraising dinner on Saturday when she pointed out all the categories the Peach State is not ranking very well in.

“I am tired of hearing about being the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live,” Abrams said. “When you’re number 48 for mental health, when you’re number one for maternal mortality, when you have an incarceration rate that’s on the rise and wages that are on the decline, then you are not the number one place to live in the United States.

“But we can get there,” Abrams continued. “You see, Georgia is capable of greatness. We just need greatness to be in our governor’s office.”

See that? Abrams just wants to make Georgia great again. At no point in all this time Trump has been shouting MAGA has any of these people told him to go back to where he came from if he doesn’t like America just the way it is. Just sayin’.

Anyway, back to Perdue’s suspected racism.

“The only thing she wants is to be president of the United States,” Perdue said. “When she told Black farmers, ‘You don’t need to be on the farm,’ and she told Black workers in hospitality and all this, ‘You don’t need to be’—she is demeaning her own race when it comes to that. I am really over this. She should never be considered for material for governor of any state, much less our state—where she hates to live.”

This is the part where Perdue appears to be playing the race card.

In 2018, Abrams said this to Black farmers: “I want to create a lot of different jobs. Because people shouldn’t have to go into agriculture or hospitality in Georgia to make a living in Georgia. Why not create renewable energy jobs? Because I’m going to tell y’all a secret: Climate change is real.”

Besides the fact that all Abrams was saying is Black people need more options when it comes to gainful employment, where the hell does Perdue get off having an opinion on what demeans the Black race? Isn’t this the same man who demeaned Vice President Kamala Harris by deliberately mocking her name while, once again, attempting to rile up a bunch of MAGAts who love their good old-fashioned racism?

But the real question is, why is Perdue even invoking race in the first place? Just because his opponent is Black?

That last question is rhetorical, of course. We know.

