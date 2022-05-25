19 Children and 2 Adults Are Now Reported As Dead In TX Mass Shooting

CLOSE

A parents worst fear is to let their children out of their sight, their worst nightmare is to hear that their child will never return home again.

Breaking news yesterday caused parents hearts around the world to break as an 18 year old walked into an elementary school in Texas and opened fire killing what is now being reported as 19 children and 2 adults.

According to authorities the shooter entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, at approximately 11:32 a.m. local time, after shooting his grandmother and crashing his vehicle near the school. An official from the Texas Department of Public Safety said that upon entering the school, the shooter fired at “children, teachers, whoever was in his way.” “He was shooting everybody,”

The 18 year old suspect, Salvador Ramos, who was a resident of Uvalde, was wearing body armor and armed with a handgun, an AR-15 assault weapon and high capacity magazines, exchanged gun fire with law enforcement, shooting multiple officers when he was fatally shot.

Parents in Uvalde, Texas, waited late into Tuesday night at a civic center to learn whether their children had survived, some having given DNA to help authorities identify victims.

We will keeping the family’s and community of this terrible tragedy uplifted in our prayers.

