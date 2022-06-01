Ohio Teachers Are Closer To Having Guns in the Classroom

CLOSE

In the wake of last week’s elementary school shooting in Texas, weapon-free zones appear to be turning into a thing of the past. Teachers in Ohio are one step closer to legally having their guns in classrooms, and not everyone is happy about it.

House Bill 99 is currently being considered in the Ohio State Senate. If it passes, teachers will no longer need extensive gun training in order to have their firearms inside of a school.

Currently, a school employee needs a minimum of 750 hours of gun handling training, among other things, in order to legally be armed inside of a school. House Bill 99 aims to lessen that to 20 hours.

