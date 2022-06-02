Congratulations Keke Wyatt Gave Birth To a Miracle Baby Boy [PHOTO]

CLOSE

Congratulations are most definitely in order as R&B singer Keke Wyatt and her husband Zackariah have welcomed their miracle baby boy, Ke’Zyah Jean Darring , into the world.

Ke’Zyah Jean Darring the 11th child of Keke Wyatt and Zachariah’s 2nd was born May 27, 2022.

40 year old Keke Wyatt and Zachariah made the decision to not terminate the pregnancy after a medical specialist recommended that she do so after her baby was diagnosed with a genetic disorder, Trisomy 13, which occurs in about 1 out of every 10,000 newborns. Trisomy 13 is a genetic disorder that your baby gets when they have an extra 13th chromosome, meaning they have three copies of their chromosome 13 when they should have just two. Because Keke and Zachariah didn’t take the advice, a miracle was born.

A excited Keke Wyatt took to her personal Instagram to share her blessed news.

Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced during this pregnancy. My husband & I made the decision not to accept the Medical Specialist’s suggestion to terminate our baby early despite the positive trisomy 13 test results. We appreciate and thank God for all of the Dr’s in the medical field. However, I can’t stress enough to all mothers & couples, when the Dr gives you life changing information about your unborn child …. pray about it, use faith & follow your spirit before making ANY final decision. We believed the report of the Lord and after holding our beautiful healthy baby boy Ke’Zyah & looking into his eyes, I’m glad we did.

Amen!! May God continue to bless Keke Wyatt, Zachariah, Ke’Zyah and the rest of their family in all that they do.

